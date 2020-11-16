BREAKING: University announces spring 2021 plans

Georgetown will be conducting the spring semester in a hybrid format, with the majority of classes remaining online and some seniors allowed to move back to campus, University President John DeGioia announced in a university-wide email on Nov. 16.

All classes will continue to be offered virtually, though seniors living in the Georgetown neighborhood or D.C. may have opportunities for hybrid instruction, meaning they will take virtual classes with in-person components. Some 200 undergraduate and graduate courses are expected to be conducted in a hybrid format, in addition to opportunities for Medical, Nursing, and Law students. According to the email, the decision to continue limiting the number of students on campus was made following the advice of public health experts.

The number of students on campus will be doubled from 500 to about 1,000, according to the email, with the increase coming from seniors who currently live off-campus and outside of the D.C. area. Students who lived on campus in the fall may choose to stay. Other students whose living situations have changed substantially and are no longer stable may also be granted on-campus housing, and should email studentaffairs@georgetown.edu. Seniors will receive information about how to confirm residency on campus in the coming days.

The tuition reduction in place for this semester (10 percent for undergraduates and 5 percent for graduate students) will continue, with the exception of seniors who choose to live on campus and have access to facilities. Those individuals will be given more information at a later date.

According to information shared in a faculty senate meeting, the grading policy from this fall will be extended to the spring.

Most faculty and staff members will continue to telework, though some may be asked to return in person.

Georgetown is looking to offer a residential summer semester for the class of 2024 this upcoming summer if health conditions permit.

The university is looking to expand opportunities to study and gather on campus for students in D.C., though no details about the timeline for that program were provided. The decision comes at a time of increasing COVID-19 cases in the District.

Classes will begin on Jan. 25 with the two main semester breaks, spring and Easter, combined. All plans are subject to change in light of health considerations.