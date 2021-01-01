Full Court Press

Full Court Press: Season 3, Episode 3

Published 3:00 PM

Nathan and Roman are back to look at Georgetown basketball midway through the season.  The two discuss the women’s team’s steady improvement, even if their record does not reflect it and how the men’s team has some momentum following a last minute win over Providence. Plus a preview of upcoming games, and Nathan’s thoughts on Geno Auriemma’s press conference.
