February Digital Issue

Hello readers!

Another semester is here, and sadly that means another semester without physical copies of the Voice. We cannot wait until we are back on campus so we can work late into the night in Leavey 424 and then hold a copy of our magazine in our hands. Until that day comes, we will continue churning out content daily, as well as putting out a digital issue each month! Below you will find links to each article in the February issue as they are posted, as well as a new cover by the indomitable Jacob Bilich. We hope you enjoy!

As always, thanks you so much for reading the Voice,

Roman and Annemarie

Cover by Jacob Bilich