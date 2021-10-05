This Week in Soccer: September 27 – October 3

Every week, the Voice will supplement our daily soccer coverage with a wrap-up that includes news, notes, and observations on the men’s and women’s soccer teams. This week covers September 27-October 3. As the soccer season enters its seventh week, Georgetown remains the only school in the nation that has both an undefeated men’s team (8-0, 2-0 Big East) and undefeated women’s team (6-0-6, 2-0-2 Big East).
WSOC Game Recaps:
2-0 vs DePaul on Sept. 30
- The No. 23 Hoyas captured their second straight conference win, following up their thrilling 2-1 overtime win against Xavier last week with a convincing victory over the DePaul Blue Demons.
- Georgetown flexed its muscles over a 3-7 DePaul program, besting DePaul in shots (10-4), shots on goal (3-2), saves (2-1), and corner kicks (6-2) while also having less fouls (13-7).
- Only a minute into play, freshman Cyanne Doyle put the Hoyas up with her third goal of the season with an assist from junior Gia Vicari.
- Doyle nearly scored again as the second half started, but the ball ricocheted off the crossbar and out of bounds.
- In the 76th minute, the Hoyas played some tic-tac-toe on a corner kick as senior midfielder Maya Fernandez-Powell took the corner which was deflected by graduate defender Kelly Ann Livingstone and crushed into the back of the net by senior defender Jenna Royson to make it a 2-0 ballgame.
- Royson’s goal was her first of the year and the fifth of her career on the Hilltop.
- Junior goalkeeper Allie Augur finished the game with two saves and the shutout win as Georgetown wrapped up a dominant showing against DePaul.
1-1 vs Providence on Oct. 3
- Following their Big East home opener, the Hoyas continued conference play against Providence, but couldn’t keep up their winning ways finishing with a 1-1 tie versus the Friars.
- The Hoyas celebrated Senior Day versus Providence, honoring their 11 seniors in the class of 2022.
- Georgetown came out firing in the first half, dominating possession and outshooting Providence 5-2, although none of their shots were on goal.
- Halftime came with neither the Friars nor the Hoyas able to find the back of the net.
- In the 61st minute, junior midfielder Julia Leas received a pass from freshman defender Cyanne Doyle and was able to block off her defender and send the ball past the Friar goalkeeper to give the Blue & Gray a 1-0 lead.
- That lead wouldn’t last however, as Friar freshman Gillian Kenney sent the equalizer into the back of the net in the 70th minute.
- The Hoyas found themselves in familiar territory – knotted up as the clock expired – and tied for the sixth time this year as neither team was able to score in the two overtime periods.
News: Cyanne Doyle named Big East Freshman of the Week – Doyle was honored with her first award of her college career after her game winning goal against DePaul and an assist versus Providence. Doyle has begun to assert herself opposite of Vicari, a promising development for a Hoya team still searching for reliable offense.
Upcoming Schedule
Oct. 7 vs Butler
Oct. 10 at St. John’s
MSOC Game Recaps:
3-1 vs. DePaul
- Junior forward Stefan Stojanovic powered the No. 1 Blue & Gray to a 3-1 victory over DePaul with two goals within a minute of each other that gave Georgetown a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.
- Stojanovic’s first goal came in the 28th minute via senior midfielders Zach Riviere and Joe DaLuz and followed it up in the 29th minute with assists from sophomore forwards John Franks and Marlon Tabora – both goals being beautiful strikes from inside the box.
- The Blue Demons answered back in the 41st minute, bringing the score to 2-1 as the first half came to a close.
- The Blue & Gray finished a dominant first half with 10 shots to DePaul’s three.
- In the 73th, DePaul midfielder Jake Fuderer committed a penalty, leading to junior midfielder Dante Polvara burying a penalty kick to ice the game.
- Georgetown remained undefeated with the commanding victory, with eight shots on goal compared to DePaul’s one.
- Stojanovic stayed hot with six total shots on the day including his fourth and fifth goals of the season giving him four total goals in his last four games.
News: Stefan Stojanovic named Big East Offensive Player of the Week – Stojanovic’s two goals in Georgetown’s win over DePaul gave him his first Big East award as Georgetown collected its fourth award of the season. Stojanovic is looking to become the Hoyas first ten goal scorer since Derek Dodson and Jacob Montes in 2019.
Upcoming Schedule
Oct. 6 vs Seton Hall
Oct.9 vs Butler
Comments 0