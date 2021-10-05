This Week in Soccer: September 27 – October 3

Every week, the Voice will supplement our daily soccer coverage with a wrap-up that includes news, notes, and observations on the men’s and women’s soccer teams. This week covers September 27-October 3. As the soccer season enters its seventh week, Georgetown remains the only school in the nation that has both an undefeated men’s team (8-0, 2-0 Big East) and undefeated women’s team (6-0-6, 2-0-2 Big East).

WSOC Game Recaps:

2-0 vs DePaul on Sept. 30

The No. 23 Hoyas captured their second straight conference win, following up their thrilling 2-1 overtime win against Xavier last week with a convincing victory over the DePaul Blue Demons.

Georgetown flexed its muscles over a 3-7 DePaul program, besting DePaul in shots (10-4), shots on goal (3-2), saves (2-1), and corner kicks (6-2) while also having less fouls (13-7).

Only a minute into play, freshman Cyanne Doyle put the Hoyas up with her third goal of the season with an assist from junior Gia Vicari.

Doyle nearly scored again as the second half started, but the ball ricocheted off the crossbar and out of bounds.

In the 76th minute, the Hoyas played some tic-tac-toe on a corner kick as senior midfielder Maya Fernandez-Powell took the corner which was deflected by graduate defender Kelly Ann Livingstone and crushed into the back of the net by senior defender Jenna Royson to make it a 2-0 ballgame.

Royson’s goal was her first of the year and the fifth of her career on the Hilltop.