This Week in Soccer: October 11-October 18

Every week, the Voice will supplement our daily soccer coverage with a wrap-up that includes news, notes, and observations on the men’s and women’s soccer teams. Men’s soccer (11-1-0, 5-1-0) took their first loss of the year this week while the women’s team remained undefeated (9-0-6, 5-0-2). Looking ahead, the men’s team is in the driver’s seat for the No.1 seed in the Big East Tournament, while the women’s team has little margin for error, needing Xavier to falter in either of their last two games for a chance to take the regular season title.

WSOC Game Recaps:

5-0 vs Villanova on October 14

Georgetown put on an offensive clinic here, jumping out to a lead in the second minute and never looking back.

As always, Georgetown was led offensively by their talisman, junior striker Gia Vicari, who had a goal and three assists.

After Vicari scored her ninth goal of the year to get things started, senior midfielder Devon Lis and freshman forward Cyanne Doyle joined her with goals in the 13th and 17th minutes. Lis’s goal was set up by Doyle and Vicari, and Doyle’s was made possible by freshman defender Eliza Turner

In the second half, Doyle got her brace off a feed from senior midfielder Maya Fernandez-Powell, while sophomore midfielder Erin Martin registered her first goal of the year from a set piece

Junior goalkeeper Allie Augur was rarely tested, getting one save before being subbed out for sophomore Joella Chase who had a save of her own. The Georgetown shutout streak has reached 310 minutes.

Villanova actually improved over their performance at Shaw Field last season, when they fell 7-0

News: Gia Vicari named to the Big East Honor Roll and Cyanne Doyle named BE Freshman of the Week- The Hoya starting strikers combined for 3 goals and 4 assists against Villanova, keying the potent Hoya attack. On the season, the duo has combined for 14 goals and 8 assists (36 points). This is tied with Zsani Kajan and Isabelle Aviza of St. John’s for the second most points for a duo in the Big East, trailing only Butler’s Katie Soderstrom and Abigail Isger (41 points). Interestingly enough, Augur and the Hoyas shut both duos out in back to back games last week.

Rankings: Top Drawer Soccer: 21 US Coaches Poll: 20 NCAA Women’s Soccer RPI: 11

Upcoming Schedule:

October 21 at Marquette

October 24 at Seton Hall

MSOC Game Recaps:

0-3 at Providence on October 13

The men took the first loss of the year for either Georgetown team in an ugly showing. The Hoyas looked sluggish in this one, possibly due to the travel to Rhode Island

Georgetown did not register a single shot in the first half. The Friars went into the break with a 1-0 lead thanks to deflection off a free kick that senior goalie Giannis Nikopolidis couldn’t touch. This was the first time the Hoyas had trailed this season.

In the second half, Georgetown’s pursuit of an equalizer led them to concede goals in the 61st and 69th minute. Freshman defender Kieran Sargeant actually had a good luck late in the second half, but could not convert.

Starting from the second half of the Seton Hall game, the Hoyas were outscored 5-1 over 5 halves of play, the first tough stretch of the season for the squad.

3-1 vs Villanova on October 16

This was Senior Day for the players in Blue & Gray in front of a loud crowd at Shaw Field

Georgetown fell behind early in this one, but responded with a bang, brushing off their first loss of the season.

Senior forward Zach Riviere, junior forward Stefan Stojanovic, and sophomore defender Kenny Nielsen scored for the Hoyas. Nikopolidis made one save in the win.

The Hoyas had a much more Georgetown-like 28-8 shot advantage, after being outshot 10-7 against Providence

For more, read the Voice ’s game recap linked above.

News: Stefan Stojanovic named to the Big East Honor Roll – Two weeks after being named Big East Offensive Player of the Week, Stojanovic is back in the weekly awards column after 1 goal and 1 assist in the Villanova victory. The junior from Chicago, IL has a nose for the net, knocking in 6 goals on the year, many of them off rebounds or after being played in alone.

Rankings: Top Drawer Soccer: 2 US Coaches Poll: 2 NCAA Men’s Soccer RPI: 3

Upcoming Schedule:

October 20 vs St. John’s

October 23 at Xavier