Hoya Hotline: Dorms
Welcome back to Hoya Hotline!
Join Bradshaw and Romy in a discussion about dorm life on campus and the many options available to students. Both hosts reflect on their experiences and share advice to current and future Hoyas.
Romy Abu-Fadel
Romy Abu-Fadel is a sophomore in the School of Foreign Service. She is the Podcasts Editor and a writer for the News section, which she enjoys greatly. She is passionate about history, autumn weather, and writing for the Voice which she found thanks to her dad (hi dad).
Bradshaw Cate
Assistant Halftime Sports Editor. From Fayetteville, Arkansas (if you can't tell from my articles). Go hogs and hoya saxa!
