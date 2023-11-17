Podcasts
Post Pitch: Language Lessons from my Grandmother
Welcome back to Post Pitch.
This week, podcasts editor Romy Abu-Fadel interviews our Voices writer Alison Karki about her piece in this week’s issue of The Voice. Tune in to hear Romy and Alison discuss the connections we make between our cultures and our languages, and the familial ties these form even in times of loss.
Please enjoy.
Romy Abu-Fadel
Romy Abu-Fadel is a sophomore in the School of Foreign Service. She is the Podcasts Editor and a writer for the News section, which she enjoys greatly. She is passionate about history, autumn weather, and writing for the Voice which she found thanks to her dad (hi dad).
