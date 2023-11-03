Podcasts
Post Pitch: The Basketball Edition
Welcome back to Post Pitch.
This week, Romy Abu-Fadel (podcast editor) and Bradshaw Cate (halftime sports extraordinaire) reunite to discuss Bradshaw’s article for the Voice’s basketball issue. Tune in to learn more about brackets for Women’s College Basketball, and to hear about Bradshaw’s writing experience!
Enjoy!
Romy Abu-Fadel
Romy Abu-Fadel is a sophomore in the School of Foreign Service. She is the Podcasts Editor and a writer for the News section, which she enjoys greatly. She is passionate about history, autumn weather, and writing for the Voice which she found thanks to her dad (hi dad).
Bradshaw Cate
Assistant Halftime Sports Editor. From Fayetteville, Arkansas (if you can't tell from my articles). Go hogs and hoya saxa!
