Podcasts
Post Pitch: The Importance of Voting
Welcome back to Post Pitch!
This week, podcasts producer Romy Abu-Fadel interviews our writer, Brandon Wu, about the Editorial Board’s piece in this week’s issue of The Voice. Tune in to hear Romy and Brandon discuss the importance and impacts of our vote in the 2024 elections.
Please enjoy!
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe:
Romy Abu-Fadel
Romy Abu-Fadel is a sophomore in the School of Foreign Service. She is the Podcasts Executive Producer and a writer for several sections. She is passionate about fashion history, spring weather, and writing for the Voice which she found thanks to her dad (hi dad).
More:
2024 elections, 2024 presidential election, podcasts, primary elections, Voting
Read More