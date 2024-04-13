Podcasts
Post Pitch: Celebrating Georgetown’s Creative Writers
Welcome back to Post Pitch!
This week, podcasts producer Romy Abu-Fadel interviews our writer, Barrett Ann, about her piece in this week’s special edition issue of The Voice. Tune in to hear Romy and Barrett celebrate Georgetown’s creative writers as well as Georgetown’s creative outlets on campus.
Please enjoy!
Romy Abu-Fadel
Romy Abu-Fadel is a sophomore in the School of Foreign Service. She is the Podcasts Executive Producer and a writer for several sections. She is passionate about fashion history, spring weather, and writing for the Voice which she found thanks to her dad (hi dad).
Barrett Ahn
Barrett Ahn is a sophomore in the SFS and the Voices Editor. When she isn’t downing matcha lattes, you’ll find her reading, writing, or stuffing her face with Korean food.
