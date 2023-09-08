Podcasts
Post Pitch: The Ethics of Georgetown’s Investments
Welcome back to Post Pitch.
This week, join Podcast Editor Romy Abu-Fadel in her interview with Editorial Board representative Lukas Soloman. They discuss this week’s editorial board piece which dives into the ethics of Georgetown’s investments and calls on Georgetown to be transparent with its students.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe:
Romy Abu-Fadel
Romy Abu-Fadel is a sophomore in the School of Foreign Service. She is the Podcasts Editor and a writer for the News section, which she enjoys greatly. She is passionate about history, autumn weather, and writing for the Voice which she found thanks to her dad (hi dad).
Lukas Soloman
Lukas is frequently described as both "opinionated and passionate" and "likeable and mellow." It is a precarious balance he maintains with great care and anxiety. He is a second-year in the SFS (in a leftist human rights activist way, not in a war-criminal-in-training way), an assistant voices editor, and a contributor to the design section.
More:
divestment, podcasts, Post Pitch, Writing
Read More