How to vote from college, explained

For college students, especially those who attend school out of state, voting in the Nov. 5 elections is not as straightforward as going to a polling center or ballot drop box on election day.

To answer some common questions, we’ve enlisted co-presidents of GU Votes, a student-led organization to increase student participation in elections, Pratik Jacob (CAS ’25) and Sam Lovell (CAS ’25).

Here’s what Georgetown students need to know to vote:

First, who is eligible to vote?

To be eligible to vote in the 2024 election, you must be:

A United States citizen. In D.C. and some municipalities in some states, non-citizens are eligible to vote in municipal elections. 18 years of age or older on or before election day. Most states allow 17-year-olds to register, if they turn 18 before Nov. 5. Meet your state’s requirements regarding residence, criminal history, and mental ability. Registered to vote.

How do you register to vote?

Information on registering to vote in your state can be found under Campus Resources on GUExperience (formerly MyAccess) or at Vote.gov.

Selecting “Register to Vote” on GUExperience will take you through the online registration process, which most states allow. However, potential voters in Arkansas, Mississippi, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming must mail a voter registration application.

Each state has different rules and deadlines for registering to vote, ranging from Oct. 6 to election day. State-specific information can be found on USA.gov, on the “Voter registration deadlines” page.

Should I register to vote in my home state, or in D.C.? If I hold residence in multiple states, how should I decide where to vote?

Before deciding where to vote, it’s important to know what you can vote for. As the District of Columbia is not a state, it has no senator or voting member in the House of Representatives (D.C. residents may elect a non-voting delegate to the House). Both D.C. and all states participate in presidential and municipal elections. If you’re registered in a U.S. territory, like Puerto Rico or Guam, you are not able to vote for president.

Ultimately, it’s up to the voter. However, Lovell encourages students to consider where they might have the most impact.

“If we’re on the margins, where a student may have more influence on the outcome of a race or referendum in their home state, it might be ill-advised for a student to vote in D.C.,” Lovell said.

For students with multiple residences across the United States, Lovell encouraged students to register for the state where they spend most of their time.

If you want to change your place of voting, update your registration before the deadline and remember that proof of residence may be required.

How do political parties affect voting? Should I register with a political party?

“For the general election, the voter’s party isn’t going to matter at all. It only matters for your own personal preference,” Jacob said.

You’re free to register and vote however you please, Jacob and Lovell said. However, while public records do not show who someone voted for, they do show party registration.

I’m already registered. What’s next?

For Hoyas away from home, voting by mail is the easiest way to cast their ballot. You can find a “Request Your Absentee Ballot” page under Campus Resources on GUExperience, which will walk you through the steps you need. Each state has different protocols for voting by mail, however, they fall into three categories:

Automatic Mail-in

Automatic mail-in voting is also known as “all vote-by-mail.” These states, such as California, Hawaii, and Oregon, automatically mail a ballot to all registered voters—a ballot may have been sent to your home address automatically.

No Excuse Mail-in

“No excuse” mail-in voting is a form of absentee voting for which you do not need to have a “valid reason.” You may have to fill out a form or complete some other steps, which can be found on your Secretary of State website.

Excuse Mail-in

For some states, including Alabama, Indiana, and Texas, you must present a valid reason to vote absentee. Studying out-of-state is a sufficient excuse, but you may have to fill out an absentee ballot application, which you submit either online or by mail to your country clerk.

Like registering to vote, different states have different deadlines for requesting an absentee ballot, which can be found on Vote.org under “Absentee Ballot Deadlines.” The required time frames for requesting these ballots range from over 45 to less than 30 days before the election, depending on your state. So plan ahead!

If your ballot does not arrive on time, reach out to your county clerk or registrar of voters.

How should students mail their ballots back? Where should they go, and what should they include?

“There’s a big blue USPS mailbox right outside the front gates. That’s the best, fastest, most secure way,” Jacob said. There is also a USPS office location at 1215 31st St. for those who want to deliver their ballot in person or priority mail it.

Election experts say that ballots should only be mailed through USPS, not FedEx or UPS, as some states will not accept ballots sent through private services.

Jacob noted that each state has its own guidelines for what voters are required to include with their ballots, when they mail them back. In Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, and South Dakota, voters have to get their ballots notarized—signed by an official, designated witness.

GU Votes provides free envelopes, forms, and any notarization a student may need. They can be found in the GU Politics office in Healy G-18 or at any GU Votes table around campus.

How reliable is absentee voting?

Absentee voting and the vote-by-mail system has proven to be a safe, reliable method to vote.

“We take the integrity of our elections very seriously. Of course concerns have been raised, and have been litigated, and I think people should feel secure in voting absentee,” Lovell said.

Still have questions? Consult Vote.gov, contact your Secretary of State, or email GU Votes at voting@georgetown.edu.