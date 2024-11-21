Voice Sportz’s College Football Playoff Picture: Week 13

1: Oregon Ducks (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten)

Points Received: 146 (8 first-place votes)

Just like most major polls, we have put Oregon on the top of our rankings this week. The Ducks seem to have the inside track to the College Football Playoff, as they are on bye this week and face a weakened Washington team before playing in the Big Ten Championship Game.

2: Ohio State Buckeyes (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten)

Points Received: 130

The only thing keeping Ohio State from the No. 1 spot is a 1-point loss at Oregon last month. If the Buckeyes can take care of business against Indiana this weekend, they will secure another shot at the Ducks in the Big Ten Championship.

3: Indiana Hoosiers (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten)

Points Received: 118 (2 first-place votes)

The third Big Ten team in the top three of our rankings, the Hoosiers have generally won games in dominant fashion but have yet to be tested against a ranked team. That changes on Saturday, when Indiana faces Ohio State in a test which will reveal whether or not the Hoosiers are legit playoff contenders.

4: Texas Longhorns (9-1, 5-1 SEC)

Points Received: 105

The first SEC team to debut in the rankings, Texas has beaten up on all its opponents this year, save for an embarrassing 15-point loss at home to the Georgia Bulldogs. The Playoff Committee would never leave out a one-loss SEC team, so as long as the Longhorns keep winning, they will be among the final 12 teams.

5: Penn State Nittany Lions (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten)

Points Received: 85

Penn State is the fourth Big Ten team in our top five. While the Nittany Lions only have one loss, their only ranked win is against a struggling Illinois team. Penn State needs to prove that they are a team capable of winning big games, and they will be able to do that in the playoff.

6: Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-1, Independent)

Points Received: 84

The Irish seem to have shaken off their disastrous loss to middling MAC squad Northern Illinois. If they beat an undefeated Army squad this weekend, Notre Dame will cruise into the playoff.

7: Georgia Bulldogs (8-2, 6-2 SEC)

Points Received: 78

The Bulldogs are the second-highest SEC squad in our rankings. Georgia has already finished their SEC schedule this year, and will play tune-up games against Mercer and Georgia Tech before potentially playing in the SEC Championship Game.

8: Alabama Crimson Tide (8-2, 4-2 SEC)

Points Received: 71

Despite losses to Vanderbilt and Tennessee earlier in the season, Alabama has played excellently over the past month. As long as things continue as normal for the Tide, they will be a lock for the playoff.

9: Ole Miss Rebels (8-2, 4-2 SEC)

Points Received: 62

The Rebels’ two losses were by a combined six points, and they have earned dominant wins against Georgia and South Carolina. Lane Kiffin seems to have turned things around in Oxford and will be a menace in the tournament.

10: Miami Hurricanes (9-1, 5-1 ACC)

Points Received: 54

The first team from the ACC in our playoff poll, the Hurricanes have an easy track to the ACC Championship Game, where they must win to earn a first-round bye in the playoff.

11: Tennessee Volunteers (8-2, 5-2 SEC)

Points Received: 46

Tough losses at Georgia and Arkansas are keeping the Volunteers from being higher on this list. As a result, due to how the playoff is seeded, Tennessee would be on the outside looking in at this point and needs someone ahead of them to fall in the coming weeks.

12: Boise State Broncos (9-1, 6-0 Mountain West)

Points Received: 44

Led by Heisman-candidate running back Ashton Jeanty, the Broncos are a tough squad that nearly beat No. 1 Oregon earlier this season. As long as Boise State wins out, the Broncos are a sure pick for the playoff and could even be in contention for a first-round bye.

13: Army Black Knights (9-0, 7-0 American)

Points Received: 40

In our hypothetical CFP bracket, the fifth automatic bid would snub the Big 12 and go to a second Group-of-Five team in Army. However, the Black Knights play a tough Notre Dame team this weekend, and will likely be out of the tournament with a loss.

14: SMU Mustangs (9-1, 6-0 ACC)

Points Received: 32

SMU, in its first season in the ACC, seems to have cracked the code for winning big in a power conference. The Mustangs control their own destiny to make the CFP if they win out in the regular season and secure a victory in the ACC Championship Game.

15: BYU Cougars (9-1, 6-1 Big 12)

Points Received: 28

The Voice, just like the CFP Committee this week, has ignored what happened on the field between BYU and SMU earlier this season. However, the Cougars have not played well down the stretch, and BYU and the Big 12 may be facing an uphill battle to secure a CFP bid.

Also Receiving Votes: Texas A&M (21), South Carolina (10), Clemson (9), Illinois (8), LSU (7), UNLV (6), Colorado (6), Louisiana (5), Arizona State (4), Tulane (1)

How it would look in the Playoff:

No. 12 Army at No. 5 Ohio State

Winner plays No. 4 Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl

No. 11 Ole Miss at No. 6 Indiana

Winner plays No. 3 Miami in the Peach Bowl

No. 10 Alabama at No. 7 Penn State

Winner plays No. 2 Texas in the Sugar Bowl

No. 9 Georgia at No. 8 Notre Dame

Winner plays No. 1 Oregon in the Rose Bowl

First Three Out:

Tennessee, SMU, and BYU

