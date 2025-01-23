Podcasts
Post Pitch: Selecting Georgetown’s next president
Welcome back to Post Pitch!
This week, the Voice’s podcast producer Romy Abu-Fadel interviews our writers, Tina Solki and Jupiter Huang, about the editorial board’s piece on Georgetown’s search for a new president. Tune in to hear the two explain the editorial board’s demands to the Board of Directors and Selection Committee as well as what they hope our university’s next president will embody.
Please enjoy!
Click here for a transcript of this episode. Please note that this transcript is AI generated and may contain errors.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe:
Romy Abu-Fadel
Romy Abu-Fadel is a junior in the School of Foreign Service. She is the Podcasts Executive Producer and a writer for several sections. She is passionate about fashion history, summer, and writing for the Voice which she found thanks to her dad (hi dad).
Tina Solki
Tina was the Voice's design editor for Spring and Fall 2024. She moonlights as a junior in the SFS studying Business and Global Affairs. She is survived by her three tuxedo cats and massive sample perfume collection.
Jupiter Huang
Jupiter is the news exec and a sophomore in the SFS. Unironically, he’s a recovering STEM kid who has an inexplicable urge to live in Kazuo Ishiguro novels. And he will write a feature for Annie… eventually.
More:
Office of the President, President DeGioia, Students Demand Action
Read More