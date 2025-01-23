Post Pitch: Selecting Georgetown’s next president

Welcome back to Post Pitch!

This week, the Voice’s podcast producer Romy Abu-Fadel interviews our writers, Tina Solki and Jupiter Huang, about the editorial board’s piece on Georgetown’s search for a new president. Tune in to hear the two explain the editorial board’s demands to the Board of Directors and Selection Committee as well as what they hope our university’s next president will embody.

Click here for a transcript of this episode. Please note that this transcript is AI generated and may contain errors.