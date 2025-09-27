Breaking: Flyers referencing KKK found on Georgetown campus

After midnight on Sept. 27, university officials discovered and removed flyers referencing the white supremacist hate group Ku Klux Klan (KKK).

Georgetown University Police Department (GUPD) has started an investigation, wrote Vice President for Public Safety Josh Bornstein and Vice President for Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Chief Diversity Officer Rosemary Kilkenny in a university-wide email sent at 5 p.m. today. The flyers were scattered around West Road, the Lombardi bus turnaround, and the Thompson Athletics Center, the email wrote.

A source for the Voice discovered the flyers at around 2:15 a.m. Saturday. The flyers read “Lefties! ‘Be careful what you wish for!’ Not threats, just truths. KKK.”

Bornstein and Kilkenny condemned the flyers found on Sept. 27.

“This act of hatred has no place in our community,” the email wrote.

Bornstein and Kilkenny also wrote that video footage suggests the individuals drove onto campus and dropped off the flyers before departing shortly after.

The incident comes two days after Georgetown University public safety officials reported flyers referencing the recent assassination of Charlie Kirk from Red Square and Village A flyer to the FBI.

The flyers, which were posted on Sept. 24 and Sept. 25, read “Hey, Fascists! Catch!”, referencing an unused bullet casing found with the gun officials say was used to kill Charlie Kirk. The QR codes on the flyers led to a website allegedly connected to the “John Brown Gun Club,” a group unaffiliated with Georgetown University according to CampusGroups club database. Another flyer found on Sept. 25 read, “Rest In Piss Charlie Kirk.”

“These flyers are antithetical to Georgetown University’s educational mission,” Bornstein wrote in an email on Sept. 25 about the Red Square and Village A flyers. “We do not tolerate calls for violence or threats to the university community.”

This is a developing story that will be updated as the Voice receives more information.