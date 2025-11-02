Trailer Takes: Wicked: For Good brings the promise of success through authenticity and reimagination

When I first saw the trailer for Wicked: For Good (2025), I quite literally screamed (into my jacket) and booked my GCal (a month in advance) for this November must-watch. The trailer was a beautiful mix of breathtaking visuals and stirring lines, a glimpse of the future into the cultural sensation that will continue Wicked (2024) and its legacy.

If you somehow missed the phenomenon that was the Wicked movie, here’s a quick recap:

Wicked, a sensational musical fantasy film, features Elphaba Thropp (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda Upland (Ariana Grande), two students at Shiz University in Oz. The film follows them as they navigate magic, friendship, and the schemes of Oz’s ruler, the Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

An adaptation of the 2003 stage musical of the same name, Wicked became an instant hit upon release. The film received 10 Oscar nominations and overtook Mamma Mia! as the “top-grossing film adaptation of a Broadway musical.”

This year, from June to September, Universal Pictures released a trilogy of trailers announcing Part II of the film, Wicked: For Good, set to debut in the U.S. on November 21. The official trailer alone has so far gained 11M views and almost 15K comments on YouTube.

Frankly, as someone who has watched Wicked on Broadway 5 times and once knew every lyric by heart, I didn’t expect anything new from Part II. For me, it would be another foreseeable wave of Wicked craze to take over my Spotify and Instagram.

Yet, for some reason, the trailers felt different. Maybe it’s Elphaba’s outcry as she sings “no good deed goes unpunished,” or Glinda’s silken voice whispering “they’re coming for you,” or the ethereal chorus in the background as two friends embrace each other under the silvery moonlight, acknowledging that nothing around them is the same anymore.

Wicked is a story about friendship, belief, desire, and choosing what’s right, regardless of the status quo. Elphaba’s green skin, the subject of her relentless bullying, nurtures her resilience and determination to stand for her beliefs, even when that resilience leads to a literal witch hunt. Glinda’s beauty and sheltered background shape her into a witty and charismatic leader, one torn between her dream of being loved by all and the cruel reality of Oz. Together, the two forge a seemingly unlikely friendship that changes their perspectives on themselves and the world, “for good.”

In the trailers, Universal Studios has nailed this dynamic perfectly. Whether it’s the complementary shades of pink and green, the clips of the duo dancing that echo back to the start of their friendship at the Ozdust Ball, or the harmonious chorus of soprano and alto between Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, the pair of unlikely friends comes to life before our very eyes. Their genuine care for each other and the unwavering bond stir both our hearts and imagination, drawing us into the extraordinary yet turbulent Land of Oz.

However, beyond the exhilarating plot, heartfelt characters, and catchy music, Wicked remains a timely musical with its ambitious story of humanity, class, and politics, illustrating our dark ability to isolate those we do not understand.

Critics have always analyzed the political messaging in Wicked. The original Wicked (1995), a book written by Gregory Maguire, was conceived amidst an environment of political turmoil, drawing inspiration from historical figures such as Hitler and Richard Nixon. The film reflects on the abuse of political power to scapegoat, reminding viewers that “the best way to bring folks together is to give them a really good enemy.”

The trailers have already hinted at these political tensions and allegories. From the hanging posters screaming “BEWARE The WICKED WITCH” resembling political propaganda, to the mobs of Ozians with torches on their witch hunt, eerily echoing the hysteria of the Salem Witch trials, Wicked: For Good (2025) has embraced its political implications and remained true to its originals.

Wicked covers some heavy topics, many of which may be hard to balance alongside a more lighthearted musical theme. Will these complex debates on humanity be lost as Wicked compiles everything into a 5-hour-long allegory? In my opinion, Wicked won’t be able to achieve everything at once, but I don’t think that’s necessarily a problem.

At its core, movies are meant to entertain. They’re a powerful tool of storytelling, stimulating emotional reaction and inspiring reflection. Trying to tick every box and please every fan will not only position the film awkwardly between fantasy and political critique, but also flood the audience with information, drowning out the emotional resonance that distinguishes the film.. A film can do right by history without leaning into every single detail.

Allegories, similarly, do not have to be fully truthful to be educational. Wicked’s director, John M. Chu, and Universal Pictures are in a difficult position, having to simultaneously live up to high fan expectations from the first Wicked adaptation and the source material. If, by the end of the film, viewers are inspired to listen to Wicked the musical, read Gregory Maguire’s novel, or even research the actual history behind this stirring tale, the responsibility and purpose of the film have been achieved.

Regardless of these complexities, the reason I fell in love with Wicked was simple. Through Elphaba’s resilience and unwavering determination to be true to herself, I found the courage and self-assurance to be unapologetically who I am. Following Glinda’s journey of changing perceptions, I learned the power of perspective and the importance of constantly reimagining how we see the world. By inviting its audience onto an emotional rollercoaster ride and offering an immersive experience of visual and auditory delight, Wicked: For Good (2025)’s trailers bring strong emotions and once again capture the hearts of many.

I don’t know how Wicked: For Good is going to play out when it’s released. Our environment may shift by then, and it’s unclear how the film will fit within our current time. However, there’s one thing I know for sure: when Wicked: For Good comes to theaters, I will be the first audience member with a bucket of popcorn, swept away in the journey of Elphaba and Glinda and, hopefully, reminded of why I fell in love with this story so long ago.