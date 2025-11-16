Skybound: Rangila 31 gears up to take the stage

On Nov. 21 and 22, over 400 dancers in intricately designed costumes will take to the brightly lit stage in Gaston Hall. Across the span of one matinee and two evening shows, “Rangila 31: Skybound,” Georgetown’s largest student-run cultural showcase, will return to the stage for its 31st time.

Rangila originated in Georgetown’s South Asian Society and captures the many dimensions of South Asian culture through the range of its dances, seamlessly weaving together Arab Fusion, Suave Taal, and Lekali Nepali in one production.

However, beyond showcasing South Asian culture and diaspora, Rangila uses its platform for a philanthropic cause, raising tens of thousands of dollars each year. All proceeds from the show go to a foundation picked by the Rangila team. This year’s event is raising funds for the Hope Foundation for Women and Children of Bangladesh, which provides essential healthcare in rural and impoverished areas of Bangladesh.

Rangila began in 1994 with a few small performances in Red Square. 31 years later, it has transformed into a full-scale production. This year, Rangila continues its evolution.

The 2025 show includes 11 dances, in addition to the senior-only dances known as the Senior Shandaar dances, and musical performances in the Studio Rangila section. It has expanded to include two new styles: Bangla Maja and Arab Fusion.

The theme, “Skybound,” captures the spirit of growth and unity that defines Rangila both on and off the stage, according to coordinator Jyotsna Venkatesh (SFS ’27).

“This year’s Rangila theme, ‘Rangila: Skybound,’ was chosen very carefully as a response to the conflict and divides that exist in South Asia,” Venkatesh said.

She said that the theme embodies the values that continue to drive Rangila forward, particularly community. Through its dances, “Rangila 31: Skybound” hopes to take the audience on a journey across South Asia and its diaspora.

As the show has expanded in size and scope, Rangila’s commitment to philanthropy continues to swell as well.

“We went from raising $40,000 my freshman year to raising over $80,000 two years later,” said Rania Khan (SFS ’26), who coordinated Rangila last year.

With their donation to the Hope Foundation, Venkatesh said Rangila is expanding its philanthropic initiatives to Bangladesh, a region that it had not worked with before.

Donations and proceeds from Rangila 31 will be directed towards purchasing equipment for a new pediatric unit that will serve over 30,000 patients annually.

“We were told that pediatric care is often difficult to support through grants, and therefore we wanted our money to be dedicated to a specific initiative where value could be realized,” said Humza Husain (SFS/MSB ’26), Director of Philanthropy for Rangila.

Apart from raising money through ticket sales, Rangila also engages with the campus community through a range of events. Rangila coordinators hosted several fundraisers for Georgetown students this year, such as a weekly pieing in Red Square, a date auction, a bazaar, a Crepeaway night, and a chai night. These events don’t only raise money—they also raise awareness about Rangila’s philanthropy mission, according to Husain.

Additionally, Rangila reaches beyond Georgetown, connecting students with communities in the greater Washington region for broader engagement with the Hope Foundation’s mission. In past years, the catered food at the dress rehearsal and show days has always been provided through local partnerships. This year, Rangila has partnered with local costume vendors to help contribute to the philanthropic cause.

One main priority for Rangila is transparency with their funds, especially given the significant amount of money involved, according to Husain.

“We were given a detailed spreadsheet showing every item purchased, along with quantity and price,” Husain said. “Accountability is further ensured through the Hope Foundation’s annual reports and official filings, so performers and donors can see exactly how contributions are being used.”

Rangila’s transparency helps make philanthropy a defining part of the showcase where everyone can see measurable impact, Venkatesh said.

Rangila’s impact also extends to the lives of the students involved.

Even new participants said that Rangila has been a meaningful experience.

“I love how Rangila brings South Asian culture to campus in such a unique and accessible way,” Navya Dalmia (CAS ’27), a first-time Rangila dancer, said. “The fact that so many people participate, come to watch, and then also share about the event outside of Georgetown is super special.”

Additionally, for the first time this year, those interested in becoming more involved with Rangila were able to register for a new zero-credit pass/fail course for the fall semester titled “Rangila: Philanthropy and Development in South Asia,” which brought guest speakers and hosted interactive events.

Besides all the new people in Rangila, many familiar faces continue to return year after year. For emcee Nina Skweres (SFS ’26), Rangila has been a transformative experience, from her sophomore year, when she first joined, to her final show this year.

“As someone who came in with no cultural connection to South Asia, I’ve learned so much about the beauty, diversity, and depth of the region through the people I’ve met here,” Skweres said.

Rangila prides itself on being open to all, and a growing number of the performers come from non-South Asian backgrounds, Skweres said.

“Everyone, regardless of background, is invited to celebrate and contribute in their own way, and I’ve been taught dances, languages, and traditions by friends who wanted to share a piece of themselves,” Skweres said.