Long Story Short: D.C. Short Film Festival Celebrates Creativity and Culture

By:

09/28/2018

In a city where politics reign supreme and attention spans are limited, a Tweet can spark more conversation than a novel, a sound bite can change the course of an election—and a short film can haunt you for a lifetime. But barring viral success, short films lack the public platform available to feature-length movies. Artistic platforms are especially scarce in a city like D.C., where talk of government often drowns out creativity, harming the advancement of short films and those who create them. Enter the D.C., Short Films Festival and Screenplay Competition.

When you attend the ten-day long festival at the Landmark E Street Cinema, you descend into an underground cinematic world unrecognizable from the city outside. Attendees are submerged into the depths of the moviehouse and traverse the labyrinthine basement hallways to intimate theaters. After the festival’s kickoff weekend—a series of parties and award ceremonies designed to allow filmmakers, screenwriters, and audience members to connect over their mutual love of films—the odyssey through the cinema sets the perfect tone for the film showcases at the heart of the event. Moviegoers isolate themselves from the hubbub and mundane anxieties of D.C. life to plunge into the lives of characters whose stories might not otherwise appear on the screen.

The festival includes nine special showcases, each a 90-minute exhibition of short films defined by a common theme, from animation to coming of age to history. The special showcases tend to hone in on one common thread and present shorts that offer a variety of different angles and perspectives, leaving viewers with an abundance of diverse and powerful statements. One, “I Am Woman,” revolved around historical and contemporary women’s issues by exploring films about illness, abuse, and intersectionality. Another, “You Are Not From Around Here,” takes an international perspective through the eyes of a French gang leader, an Arab doctor, and the president of Mexico.

The first film shown during “Ripped From the Headlines,” a special showcase of current events shorts, left the air thick with emotion and silence. Breathing felt too loud. A handful of strangers in an cozy theater were brought together by a common need to turn to each other and say the one thing we were all thinking. Finally, a man in the audience broke the spell. “Oh shit,” he said in disbelief, granting us all the permission to laugh nervously, as we braced ourselves for whatever story of grief was up next. Cue David Serink’s “The Avocado.”

The opening scenes are simple and heartwarming, just like most of the short itself. The main character, an older Latino man named Raul, fixed his hair in the mirror and practiced how he might ask his coworker, Rosa, on a date during their lunch break. As the film unfolded, it became increasingly clear that Rosa and Raul both had crushes on each other, but neither one of them could work up the courage to tell the other. When they finally did, the audience was giddy, watching these two sweet people find love. Raul, dressed smartly in a suit, was ready to go so early that he killed time by pacing back and forth his living room. There was a knock on his door—presumably, Rosa. The scene cut to Rosa, beautifully done up in makeup and a dress, standing outside the restaurant and checking her phone. Meanwhile, Raul opened his door to two men and immediately tried to close it, but was instead bombarded with a series of questions about his identity. As he was being taken away by ICE, he tried to tell them that he had to get to Rosa. The short ended with a glowing shot of Rosa, sitting alone in the restaurant, gazing up at the band, waiting for a man who was never going to come.

In the silence after the film, one sound was distinct among the audience: sniffles. They became a constant throughout the showcase, as we confronted a series of difficult topics. The striking “Sun Shine,” directed by Walker Hare, follows an African American girl as she tries to stop a depressed white man from shooting up his office. She is young and vibrant, but a film about gun violence in our current political climate could not end happily. She snatches the gun away from the man, but is dead minutes later, shot and killed by a police officer who only saw an African American girl holding a gun and did not stop to ask for context before taking her life. Like “The Avocado,” “Sun Shine” is hard to swallow because it echoes so clearly the tragedies of the contemporary world. It’s powerful because it’s true. You can’t forget the film’s image of the teenager being shot, you can’t forget Raul being dragged away by ICE—contrary to the way you can close a newspaper and walk away from it.

If you read the headlines every day, they are rarely uplifting. Yet, the shorts had the power to make viewers feel a deep despair that a newspaper article never could because, like any good films do, they forced the audience to become attached to characters, to root for them even though, by virtue of the sinister events that make the headlines, they were never going to win.

“Cinema 10%” dove into the difficulties faced by the LGBTQ+ community. The night of the showcase, the theater was packed with a jovial crowd. As the lights went down and the first short began, the mood shifted. The first short, “The World Is Round So That Nobody Can Hide In The Corners” opened with the sounds of heavy breathing so loud that they stirred a shiver at the base of each audience member’s spine. Within the first few seconds of the short, the entire atmosphere had shifted from excited to uncomfortable. As the gay couple shares an intimate moment, the audience becomes viscerally aware of their position as outsiders.

The short continues to tell the story of an African refugee who was kicked out of his home country for falling in love with another man. The film is entirely narrated by the man himself. The narration forces viewers to confront his reality and the lack of humanity he has been shown. They shift anxiously in their seats as he numbly describes his trauma, and it becomes clear that this account is not dramatic to him, but simply a fact of his life

The audience members, many of whom were members of the LGBTQ+ community and sat beside partners, seemed to be particularly affected by the narratives presented throughout “Cinema 10%.” At times, the room filled with stunned silence. At others, nostalgia for first loves perfumed the air. One feeling remained consistent: a sense of pride over queer stories and the filmmakers who were given a platform to tell them.

The event is not only a celebration of the the films themselves but also of their creators. Garnering a sense of community for artists in the DMV has been central to the mission of the D.C. Short Film Festival and its sponsor since its founding by local filmmaker Joe Gann in 2003. In an interview with the Voice, Melissa Houghton, executive director of Women in Film & Video, a sponsor of the festival, said, “We work in an emerging narrative film community and one way for filmmakers to test their wings is through short films.”

Three years after its founding, the success of the festival inspired its organizers to form the D.C. Film Alliance. The Alliance is a nonprofit dedicated to strengthening the film and media arts in D.C.—to both shine a spotlight on filmmaking in the area and perpetuate its existence. Along with the festival, the D.C. Film Alliance runs several programs to support creators and disseminates information on local job listings within the film industry and mentorship programs to help independent creators develop their skills. Although D.C. may not be recognized as a hub of creativity in the same way as New York City or Los Angeles, the D.C. Film Alliance argues that the creative work done here can be every bit as prolific and valuable.

The majority of the festival’s partners are other local festivals and companies who share their mission of fueling creativity in the D.C. area. Otessa Ghadar, the executive director D.C. Webfest, one of D.C. Shorts’ partners, wrote in an email to the Voice, “There is a tremendous amount of talent in the area, as well as internationally, and the creative community here deserves to be uplifted. Rising tides lift all boats as they say.”

In an effort to raise the tide, another program within the festival, the Screenplay Competition, offers a chance to win $2,000 towards production of a screenplay. Each year, filmmakers are invited to submit their screenplay, and a panel of judges including filmmakers, screenwriters, and critics will select their top choices to be performed in D.C. All the members of the local film community—filmmakers, actors, and the audience—are invited to hear the finalists read aloud by local actors at the Screenplay Competition, and the audience votes on the screenplay that they would most like to see on screen at the following year’s festival

The international culture of the D.C. area weaves itself in with the local culture, something that the creators of the festival strive to reflect. This year, the Best Local DMV Film Award went to recent George Mason University graduate Erblin Nushi for his film “Bini.” Nushi is a Kosovan filmmaker who became a refugee at the age of six, when he and his family were kidnapped by Serbian soldiers and taken to the Albanian border where they remained until the end of the Kosovo War. His short film “Bini,” which depicts this harrowing tale, is as anxiety-inducing as it is breathtaking. Nushi’s perspective is one among 30 countries reflected in the festival’s selected films, widening D.C.’s global outlook.

The D.C. Short Film Festival and Screenplay Competition helps filmmakers, especially D.C. locals, flourish. Whether through screen-time, awards, or networks, D.C. Shorts is an essential event for the D.C. community, artists and audience alike. Its emphasis on local community and international work is worth supporting, and the riveting new short films are a strong pull for any D.C. cinephile. Ten days of such a thrilling festival may seem too short for local filmmakers and film-lovers, but sometimes shorter is better.

Image Credits: D.C. Short Film Festival