The Weekly List: Ghost of Halloween’s Past

10/15/2018

This playlist was designed to help you have the spookiest Halloween party possible. That means bringing up the scariest songs that will take you back to 8th grade formal where you would awkwardly dance with Lowis Fritchley because you were too afraid to talk to girls.

1. “Thriller – Single Version”by Michael Jackson

Important note: it has to be “Thriller – Single Version” because we want to get this party started with a bang. While I have nothing against the original, it takes a little while to warm up. “Thriller” is a Halloween classic that’ll get people moving, so of course it’s a great song to start!

2. “Ghostbusters” – From “Ghostbusters”by Ray Parker, Jr.

Once again, another classic that’ll have people screaming “Ghostbusters!” at the top of their lungs in your humid Henle party. Not only is it good to get the screaming out of the way before quiet hours, but it’ll also hopefully raise the energy and make your party a riot.

3. “Blah Blah Blah” (feat. 3OH!3) by Ke$ha

You may be asking yourself why “Blah Blah Blah” is on this list. First of all, it’s a bop that stands the test of time. It’ll get people throwing their ass in a circle regardless of how old they are. Secondly, “Blah Blah Blah” is objectively the scariest song on here because it’ll have people craving Ke$ha for the rest of the night.

4. “The Monster” by Eminem, Rihanna

I included this because it was monster themed and really easy to sing along to which makes it the perfect Halloween party song!

5. “I Write Sins Not Tragedies” by Panic! At The Disco, LOLO

This song is a great break song because it gives people a chance to refill their drinks and go to the bathroom but also is noisy enough to keep people engaged. Some die-hard P!ATD fans (myself included) will also have a blast listening to this classic. It’s also well known enough that people will be able to sing along!

6. “Head Will Roll (A-Trak Remix Radio Edit)” by Yeah Yeah Yeahs, A-Trak

This song is less about the words and more about the danceability. With a high BPM and heavy bass, you can guarantee that people will be moving. Of course, this is later on in the night when words are a little harder to understand and people sway a little more than usual.

7. “High Hopes – White Panda Remix” by Panic! At The Disco

Another solid contribution to music by P!ATD that will have stans and haters jumping. With tropical vibes matching the tropical humidity in your crowded Henle, it’s a good way to start winding down the night so you can be in bed by 2 am.

8. “Monster” by Lady Gaga

A Star Is Born (2018) has swept the nation off its feet, especially the amazing soundtrack that Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper (C’97) were featured on. But I think it’s important to revisit the sound that Lady Gaga based her brand on, which is why “Monster” HAS to be on this list

9. “Spooky Scary Skeletons – Remix” by Dr Stiig

This song is objectively A Lot™. With the catchy Halloween classic followed by the Thicc and Heavy bass drop will be overwhelming enough to separate the strong from the weak. This isn’t for the faint of heart and will help end the night loud.

10. “Cannibal” by Ke$ha

Okay. Party’s over. But you have a couple stragglers that don’t get the hint. This song is perfect to get people rushing out your door with the heavy bass and the cringey “Rah” at the beginning. That not enough to convince people to leave? Ke$ha’s rapping and spoken word style of singing will finish them off.

Image Credits: Photo: Daniel Varghese