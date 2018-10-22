The Weekly List: LGBTQ+ Bangers

By:

10/22/2018

It’s smack dab in the middle of October, and that means taking a break from all of your favorite spooky playlists to celebrate the real holiday this month: LGBTQ+ history month! Whether you’re queer, straight, or questioning, I wanted to share a few of my favorite songs by queer artists with you.

1. “Moscow” by Autoheart

Upon first listen, this song probably doesn’t sound like a protest anthem, but this upbeat tune was actually released in protest of Russia’s anti-gay laws in 2013. “Moscow” is about love in the face of hardship, and is especially relevant in the context of a country where queer and trans people are still endangered by their identities.

2. “Fast Car” by Tracy Chapman

When this song was released 30 years ago, it was probably not intended to become a lesbian anthem. Maybe it’s because Chapman sings about a genderless couple, or because multiple well-meaning past lovers have outed Chapman as queer, but this is the perfect campfire song for anyone who wants to celebrate a black queer woman at her peak.

3. “I Know a Place” by MUNA

Formed by 3 queer women in Los Angeles, MUNA is the girl band we don’t deserve, but desperately need. This song is an anthem for people who feel alone or rejected by those around them, an experience that resonates with many in the LGBTQ+ community.

4. “Valerie” by Amy Winehouse

Not including this song on this playlist would be an act of bigotry, and there’s no place for that during OUTober. Technically, it’s a cover of the Zutons’ original version of “Valerie,” but Amy was vocally bisexual, and so I felt like her work had a place on this playlist.

5. “HEAVEN” by Troye Sivan ft. Betty Who

Released in 2015, this is hands-down the most beautiful song on Sivan’s debut album. He sings about coming to terms with his own sexuality, and covers the difficult challenges that he faced when he came out as gay in the public spotlight.

6. “Cut the World” by Antony and the Johnsons

Led by British singer Anohni, Antony and the Johnsons has been pushing musical boundaries since their first album was released in 2000. “Cut the World” describes Anohni’s experiences as a transgender woman, and features beautiful instrumental breaks that are enough to move you to tears.

7. “Girls Like Girls” by Hayley Kiyoko

It would be wrong not include this banger that celebrates queer women in love in any LGBTQ+ history month festivities. Kiyoko originally got her start as an actress in family films, but has since become an outspoken advocate for the LGBTQ+ community.

8. “Under Pressure” by Queen ft. David Bowie

This song was truly the pop crossover event of the 20th century. Absolutely no collaboration that comes before or after it will be able to compare to its genius, and that’s that on that.

Image Credits: Photo: Daniel Varghese