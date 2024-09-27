In case you haven’t heard yet, Megan Thee Stallion is back and hotter than ever. The star has made a triumphant return to the music industry this year after a five-month hiatus in 2023 to “focus on healing” and come back in “a better place.” And she most certainly has. Following a dynamic collaboration with Cardi B on “Bongos” and two of her own singles in late 2023, Megan has continued her meteoric rise with the release of her latest album, MEGAN (2024).

Clearly, she intends to take her industry icon status to the next level in 2024 with the recent release of two singles: “We Will Rock You – Megan Thee Stallion Version” and “Neva Play (feat. RM of BTS).”

The first of the two singles, “We Will Rock You,” is a rap-centric reimagining of Queen’s widely beloved 1977 rock anthem of the same name. The track opens with the iconic stomp-clap chorus of Queen’s original, but Megan quickly takes over as her signature “aah” adlib breaks through the otherwise metronomic beat of the legendary track. As the Queen sample fades away, a grungy electric guitar accompanies Megan’s opening verse, drawing us in with her undaunted charm.

Megan’s version of “We Will Rock You” is the focal point of Pepsi’s recent “Make Your Gameday Epic” campaign, which likely pays homage to the 20th anniversary of the company’s cult classic gladiator-themed commercial. Whereas Beyoncé, Britney Spears, and P!nk faithfully channeled the familiar rebellious spirit of the Queen song in 2004, Megan’s rendition sets her at the top of her own kingdom.

Megan’s energy is fierce and magnetic as she raps, touting herself as “the one to beat.” Cleverly tying together gladiator and football references, she entertains us with her witty bars while weaving together a story of resilience and self-assurance: “Hard work, dedication, an understatement / We fill up arenas that’ll rock the whole nation.” Her verses ooze unrelenting confidence as she promises to come out victorious against any obstacles in her way: “Bring ‘em out, I’m ready to eat / I’ma use what’s left to pick my teeth.” Whereas Queen’s original remains sonically consistent for the majority of its run, Megan’s reimagined “We Will Rock You” perfectly blends the rockstar aura of the classic tune with her signature hot girl charm.

Megan’s dedication to her craft is truly understated, and she cranks her creativity up to an 11 on “Neva Play (feat. RM of BTS).”

The song opens on a sprightly beat reminiscent of an old arcade game. As Megan introduces her first verse, the game-like notes shift to subtle synth hits backed by a heavy bass, demanding full control of the listeners’ attention with her suave delivery: “Boss level, you ain’t even in the rankin’ / They wanna smell what the hottie be cookin’.”

Gaming references are abundant throughout the track, referencing Megan’s glorious return to music and the satisfaction gained through her continued success: “Just know when it’s time for me to get my lick back / All y’all finna be finished (Hadouken).” Here, Megan refers to a special attack from Capcom’s Street Fighter game series, suggesting that her “revenge”—her accomplishments—will be the perfect end to those who opposed her throughout her journey.

“Neva Play” feels perfectly at home in Megan’s discography with its tenacity and seamless integration of nerd culture. Megan has never shied away from her pop culture interests, having become well-known for her love of anime and gaming culture.

The music video perfectly complements the song’s arcade aesthetic, reminiscent of the half-animated, half-live-action style of Megan’s most colorful and creative music videos, like that of her single “BOA” (2024). While the video’s visuals flawlessly accompany the song’s references, they also serve a practical purpose by allowing the main feature, RM, to make an appearance—of sorts.

While we’re not too sure how the rapper, who rose to fame as the leader of K-pop sensation BTS, logistically recorded a verse amid his mandatory enlistment in the South Korean military, he manages to deliver a feature with intense impact.

RM’s tone is rich and captivating, rapping about his and Megan’s joint success with the same unyielding conviction: “For Asia, man, we paved the way / Smooth like criminal, off to digital.” The lyric is likely a nod to BTS being credited with solidifying the popularity of K-pop for western audiences, all while using a motif from BTS’s “Butter” (2021).

Together, Megan and RM are an excellent musical duo. They play off each other’s energies perfectly, resulting in a final product that feels cohesive and genuinely fun to listen to. Although their musical chemistry is a testament to their pre-existing bond—the pair first worked together when Megan was featured on a remix of “Butter”—it also feels indicative of Megan’s incredible dynamism as an artist. Her ability to complement and amplify other artists is truly unmatched.

In addition to its stellar composition, “Neva Play” has been a massive success for both artists. Since its release, the single has maintained a place in the Top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100, marking the first Top 40 entry for RM, and the 21st Top 40 entry for Megan—a feat that has cemented her as one of the most charting female rappers of all time.

Both “We Will Rock You” and “Neva Play” demonstrate Megan’s individuality as an artist. By creating music that reflects her journey and authenticity, she has built a brand that is impossible to replicate, and understandably beloved by many.

And, as “Neva Play” is rumored to be one of a few singles to be included on the deluxe version of MEGAN, fans can rejoice; these singles feel like an omen for good things to come.