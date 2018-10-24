Trailer Takes: My Dinner with Hervé, On the Basis of Sex, and Escape Room

By:

My Dinner with Hervé– https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o7KRdBDl5is

Sky: Oh wow okay. This trailer gives me serious Wolf of Wall Street (2013) vibes, except with slightly less explicit sex, and now Leonardo DiCaprio is Peter Dinklage. Jamie Dornan, the guy from Fifty Shades of Grey (2015), has the role of a play-hard reporter struggling with addiction (look at the toll a life of depravity has had on him, he now has… some facial hair!) in an effort to show audiences that he’s not just the guy from Fifty Shades of Grey anymore. He is given the assignment to interview a man named Hervé, who is described as “the most famous dwarf in the world,” played by Peter Dinklage. It becomes rapidly clear that Hervé once led a life of decadence and vice which ultimately led to his downfall. Now, as a washed-up version of his former self, he recounts his story to and develops a complex relationship with Dornan’s character. While the plot of this movie is definitely not the most original, it certainly looks interesting. Dinklage really appears to have had fun with this role, while also managing to carry it off convincingly. This is no easy feat considering that he has to speak in a slightly ridiculous accent the entire time and showcase the indulgences of a man who, while physically small in stature, still undeniably seems larger than life.

Ugomma: …I’m confused. Throughout the trailer, there were many moments where I was lost as to what this movie will be about. There were many moments where I just stared at the screen and went “huh?” The trailer opens with Jamie Dornan playing a journalist, who we are immediately told is in recovery from misuse of drugs and alcohol (an overused and unexciting trope, I’d like to point out). His boss then tells him to go interview the most famous “dwarf” in the world (huh?). (Also, if he’s in recovery, why send him to interview someone in the limelight whose life consists of drinking, partying, and drugs? Like huh?). Dornan, then, goes to interview this dwarf, played by Peter Dinklage with a Tommy Wiseau-esque, semi-french-esque accent (huh?). After this point, the little bit of comprehension I’d held onto completely vanished. There were limos, scenes of people dramatically throwing newspapers out of said limo windows, and punching of walls, and everything was just a big “huh? huh? huh?” Then, the screen flashed and the magical words “based on a true story” popped up and I went “ahh, that explains everything.” However, I don’t know whether it’s because I am young, oblivious, or uncultured, but I had no idea who Hervé Villechaize (the real-life person the movie is based off of) was. But, I’m interested in seeing how the movie makes its viewers care about the story because I’m sure big names like Jamie Dornan and Peter Dinklage wouldn’t sign up for scripts that didn’t intrigue them in some way. All I know is, if your viewer is forced to rewatch your trailer more than 5 times just to catch the drift, you’re either doing something incredibly wrong or incredibly right.

Juliana: Peter Dinklage completely steals the show in this trailer. His performance in these scenes alone was so strong that I found myself intrigued enough to Google more about the true story the film is based on. Dinklage is electric, and I could never quite tell what his character was going to do next: it’s a formula that’s bound to result in a compelling protagonist. Jamie Dornan’s character also seems to have an interesting arc, and Dornan himself has excellent chemistry with Dinklage as friends-of-sorts. Unfortunately, Fifty Shades of Grey (2015) is still too fresh for me to look at Dornan and not immediately think of that. This film isn’t really the type of movies I tend to watch, but it wouldn’t discard it altogether: I might end up watching, even if only for Dinklage’s performance.

On the Basis of Sex — https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2AV-4i-YZk4

Sky: RBG!!!!!! Chance that I will cry during this movie: 100000000%. Ruth Bader Ginsburg is literally my feminist icon—I cannot even begin to describe how much I love her. This movie looks so intense but Felicity Jones seems like she’s doing a fine job embodying Ginsburg’s unpretentious intellect and relentless determination. I’m so happy that this film appears to be focusing on Ginsburg’s career as a lawyer, as most of the contributions she made and precedents that she set through her work with the ACLU, while felt by everyone, are only known by few. I also really like how this movie seems to place an emphasis on the positive relationship between Ginsburg and her husband Martin (Armie Hammer). Honestly, Armie Hammer saying that he appreciates a woman for her intellect and moral character while constantly supporting her throughout her professional career and encouraging her to achieve her dreams is one of the sexiest things I have ever seen. Also, like Jones, Hammer is a great and slightly underappreciated actor. I would literally give both of them Oscars for these roles right now, before the movie even releases, but there might be a reason why I’m not a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Ugomma: Interesting. I like it. I know it’s going to be an inspirational and uplifting tale for women. Ruth Bader Ginsburg is such a fascinating figure, you can’t make a movie about her and not have it be intriguing. I would watch, without question. It is sort of like a more serious, non-fiction Legally Blonde (2001) where instead of everyone discriminating against Elle Woods, specifically, they discriminate against all women. But, whereas, one can sit through Legally Blonde with light amusement, I predict one will experience a sense of quiet unease throughout this movie because it will showcase a harsh reality.

Juliana: This is beautiful. This is amazing. I’m shaking, crying, and bursting with joy all at once. I wish I could write something coherent about this trailer, but damn! I’ve written so many of these Takes that it gets harder and harder every time for a trailer to truly move me, but this one just knocked me out of my feet and stole all my breath—and I actually want to thank it for doing so. Felicity Jones as Ruth Bader Ginsburg is simply incredible. She is so fucking powerful and poised in every single shot, and her lines are incredible. It honestly wouldn’t surprise if some of these quotes end up being used in posters for future marches: they’re just that good. And Armie Hammer plays her husband, too? And he’s the most supportive person ever? I’m sold. Honestly, this movie can just straight up take my money because I’m definitely buying tickets to watch it in theatres.

Escape Room– https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KgjNRC-nsz0

Sky: I’m normally really not a horror movie kind of person but I’m not gonna lie this looks pretty dope. This movie looks like a real psychological thriller, free of stupid jump scares and excessive gore. To be perfectly honest, I don’t recognize a single person in that trailer, but they all looked like amazing actors—so basically keep up the good work. I also really enjoyed the implication towards the end of the trailer that each person was chosen for a reason—I hate it when the characters in a horror movie feel nondescript. Is this trailer making me frantically reevaluate every Escape Room I’ve ever done? You betcha. Will it stop me from going to the one on M Street in like a week? Absolutely not. When you think about it, Escape Rooms are a pretty weird and creepy concept, so shout-out to this movie for really capitalizing on that, while also keeping the more intricate “puzzle” aspect alive. Ultimately, this film has the potential to be an endlessly entertaining experience.

Ugomma: AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH, this sounds so amazing. I’m genuinely excited!! Woah. The movie takes the new trend of escape rooms and turns them deadly. I believe, the best horror movies are the ones that are kept simple. This movie consists of a group of people thrown into these scenarios where they have to fight for their lives. Simple, yet so terrifying!! Another thing I believe is quintessential for a good horror movie is characters that you become attached to. For me, this movie has a lot of familiar faces that I am already in love with from the previous roles the actors have had. Deborah Ann Wall in the Netflix show Marvel’s Daredevil? Jay Ellis in the HBO show Insecure? I already know these actors can perform their jobs in such a way that viewers can become invested. Needless to say, I’m ready to watch!!

Juliana: I would like to say that I’m scared, but honestly, I’m just really excited at the fact that this film has Deborah Ann Woll from Daredevil and Nik Dodani from Atypical. I never really see them in anything aside from my favorite Netflix shows, so that’s already got me really hyped for this one. The film’s concept is definitely interesting, especially because Escape Rooms are so common nowadays. I just feel like it’s much more likely for me to find myself in one than in your typical horror movies settings, like forests or abandoned houses. Also, as someone who has very low tolerance to horror films, I appreciate the fact that it seems like it’s not going to have a lot of jump scares. All in all, it looks the perfect film for me to watch and be horrified, but still be able to sleep with the lights off.

Image Credits: IMDb