What Is Love #2: How to Love

By:

02/21/2020

Welcome back to What Is Love, affectionately known as WIL, a podcast and project series rooted in the intellectual exploration of love and empowerment. We invite you to engage more deeply, by listening weekly, following our instagram @wil_podcast, and attending one of our social events. Last week, WIL attended “SONZA & Friends” music concert in HFSC! Be sure to spread the love, and tell your friends and family about the WIL Project.

This week’s episode focuses on “How to Love.” It explores the Greek logos of the 8 love types, Dr. Helen Fisher’s 4 love types, and Gary Chapman’s 5 love languages. Want to know your love languages? You can take the official test here!