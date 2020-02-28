If You Like It, Consider Not Putting a Ring On It

Two Voice writers trade takes. This week’s topic: marriage.

Paul:

Marriage is an institution of fear, not of love. Since its inception, the institution of marriage has been deeply interwoven with social, legal, and financial frameworks, and with the world at large, but not without consequences. As Mervyn Cadwallader wrote in 1966, “It spells the end of voluntary affection, of love freely given and joyously received.” His diagnosis remains as prescient as it was over 60 years ago. People justify getting married as a demonstration of commitment, a certificate of true love. But in reality, marriage threatens consensual partnership and fails to reflect modern relationships. It is corrosive and ruinous to its end.

In 2019, the archetypal family unit of two parents and children represented only 20 percent of U.S. households. Beyond that, millions live alone or room with other single people, and 27 percent of children live with a single parent. The idealized nuclear family grossly misrepresents the true living conditions of many in this country, but it is still deeply embedded in arbitrary societal structures. Hospital forms and legal arrangements, for example, tend to reward spouses, along with tax benefits, joint health care plans, and better terms on loans.

Marriage arguably infuses stability into relationships, but that stability is artificial, born of a lack of belief in the natural bonds between two people. Unmarried partners have more freedom to be their own people, independent of the couple as a unit. They operate with dedication to one another for its own sake. A sacred part of the marriage contract is the exchanging of vows expected to last an entire lifetime. In unmarried partnerships, partners renew their dedication every day. When fear exists at the foundation, fear of losing someone or of being alone, marriage twists a relationship until it wears out the original reasons for partnership.

Once trapped in the contract, it becomes more difficult for couples to separate when they no longer want to be together. The legal binding transforms a relationship that requires constant mutual consent into something inert and much more costly to undo.

One of the most compelling reasons against marriage is what happens when it ends. Divorce, while it may prove necessary over the long term, threatens all parties involved, emotionally and financially. As traumatizing as some divorces can be, parents who stay together “for the kids” often create an environment just as stressful, where passive aggression becomes the children’s dominant atmosphere. Furthermore, divorce is a business as much as it is a tool. Matrimonial law garners $28 billion every year. Even when parents do not go after one another for property, legal costs still pose a significant challenge. Children caught in high-conflict divorces often get the worst of it. There is no shortage of parents who blame their children for their marital problems, or pretend the harm they cause is in the child’s interest. Divorce also negatively affects children’s academic performance, mental health, and behavior in their own future relationships.

Breakups happen in any relationship, but in unmarried partnerships, arbitration is left to the couple and not the system; there are far fewer legal hurdles to jump over. A measure of hurt accompanies any major life-shifting event, whether it is a divorce or a breakup, but the disintegration of an unmarried partnership does not pile on the added difficulties of legal fees, children testifying against their parents, and parental one-upmanship that so often accompanies divorces.

Abandoning the arbitrary legal benefits of marriage and the immense social pressure to marry is the only way to end the harm this contract causes. There will always be those who need something to certify themselves and their relationship, but the majority of people should recognize marriage as anachronistic and destructive to relationships, a force against the very thing it purports to safeguard.