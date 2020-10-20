The Weekly List: A spooky soundtrack to accompany your mandated annual AHS: Coven rewatch

Halloween is my favorite holiday—and I am a “every day should be like Halloween” kind of person. But, for most people, the beginning of October marks the beginning of the time of year when we attend costume parties and eat as much candy as we can stomach. We are getting close to the big day of “trick or treats” and pumpkin patch hayrides, and though we can’t celebrate the way we normally do, I suggest a different kind of tradition this year: rewatch your favorite piece of ~spooky~ media.

Unlike me, you probably don’t rewatch American Horror Story: Coven every year (I realize it would be a crazy assumption to think you do), but an indoor Halloween nevertheless demands that each of us revisit whatever our most beloved horror show/movie is. In an effort to create some Main Character Energy, perhaps the only thing better than a good rewatch is a soundtrack with which you can score your very own spooky season. These songs are not necessarily Halloween themed—but they are perfect for achieving a next-level October vibe.

1. “Seven Wonders” by Fleetwood Mac

If you’ve seen Coven, this one needs no further explanation. In case you haven’t: Stevie Nicks herself performs this song to open the final episode of the season. It is not only my favorite Fleetwood Mac song but also one that has incredible witchy appeal, especially when the term “Seven Wonders” is taken to mean those that are not “of the world” but rather of witchcraft.

2. “Feed” by Soccer Mommy

I haven’t actually seen the movie this song is from, but as an avid Soccer Mommy fan, I applaud the spooky vibes that the song so seamlessly presents in juxtaposition with the artist’s other music. I strongly suggest this one for a long walk on a dreary fall day.

3. “(Don’t Fear) the Reaper” by Blue Oyster Cult

A spooky classic.

4. “I Know the End” by Phoebe Bridgers

With imagery of haunted houses, slaughterhouses, and emptiness, Bridgers creates a perfect kind of melancholy. Great for late nights, but only if you want to possibly cry.

5. “Season of the Witch” covered by Lana del Rey

Though Lana herself has been quite the problematic person this year, her ability to underscore horror is nearly unparalleled. The movie this cover actually comes from (an adaptation of Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark that may have ruined my childhood) is an absolute miss, but the song itself has what it takes to be a Halloween hit.

6. “Gold Dust Woman” by Fleetwood Mac

It would be remiss not to include this song, also performed by Stevie Nicks in a later season of American Horror Story. This song is nothing if not jam-packed with ~main character energy~ and great fall vibes.

7. “Turn Off the Light” (feat. Elvira, Mistress of the Dark) by Kim Petras

No song represents Kim Petras’s Halloween-themed album, TURN OFF THE LIGHT, better than the titular track. Featuring Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, this dance track brings a sense of spooky fun to the season and might just make you feel as if you are at a Halloween party once more.

8. “I Put a Spell on You” by Nina Simone

Another classic.

9. “Glory and Gore” by Lorde

Close your eyes. You’ll feel like you’ve just survived the final attack of a killer in a B-list slasher film.

10. “End Credits” from Coraline by Bruno Coulais

Every song from Coraline is latent with nostalgia for me. It’s like a visit from the Ghost of Halloween Past, and the vibes are unparalleled. This song, which plays over the end credits, always leaves me with a sense of unease—and what better way is there to underscore your do-it-yourself Halloween?