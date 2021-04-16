April Digital Issue

Hello Voice readers,

Welcome to April! Spring is in the air and so are those pesky spring allergies. Yet, there is hope! With every email from the Office of the President, a fall semester on campus becomes more and more of a reality. As does the reality that we will be able to return to physical copies of the Voice!

There is also sad news in the Voice family. Steve Robling (’72), one of the Voice‘s founding members passed away last month. Steve was able to attend our 50th Anniversary Gala in 2019 to see how far the magazine he helped build had grown and was always proud to be a Voice alum. Steve is survived by his wife, Sally, son, Jack, his three siblings, and, of course, the Voice family.

Below you will find the Table of Contents as well as our newest cover from the unassailable Jacob Bilich (his second to last!). Thank you to everyone who has stuck with us over the past year and we cannot wait to give out our magazines in person soon!

Table of Contents:

Cover by Jacob Bilich