Podcasts
The Reel Pulpit: Oscars 2020 Frontrunners and Favorites
Abby Webster
Abby is a senior in the college, studying English. She enjoys sharing her opinions on film and talking about her twenty-hour-long K-pop playlist. She is currently a Contributing Editor.
Roman Peregrino
is the Editor-in-chief of the Voice. He is from San Francisco and a lot less Italian than his name suggests.
Danielle Guida
Danielle is a senior in the College who spends her free time trying to calculate the exact distance, in feet, that Tom Cruise has run on screen.
More:
2021 Oscars, Abby Webster, Academy Awards, Danielle Guida, Leisure, Roman Peregrino, The Reel Pulpit
Read More
Comments 0