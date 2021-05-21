May Digital Issue

Hello Voice readers,

We want to start with a quick message from our editor-in-chief, Roman:

“When I started making these Table of Contents in October, I wanted to make a hub for readers to be able to go from article to article, as if we had a physical magazine in our hands. However, as I look back, it was really just an opportunity to share my pride in the work my fellow Voicers have put in this year. It has not been easy, but I honestly believe that the Voice has survived, and even thrived, during the pandemic and I am so excited to see where we go next when we return to campus.”

Ok, enough of the sappiness. We are pretty sure this is our best digital issue yet! It features articles on the need for rent cancellation, the concept of multipartiality in schools, the Georgetown GSP mentorship program, and even a look at professional tennis. Our amazingly talented design exec, Insha, has created a Page 3 as part of our attempt to make this issue as realistic as possible (it includes a photo contest, read more below!). The inviolable Jacob Bilich has delivered us his final cover and back cover, which are some of his best works yet. We would be remiss if we did not take this moment to thank Jacob and all our seniors for the time and energy they have spent on the Voice over the years. You will all be missed. See the cover, page 3, and list of articles below and we will see you all on campus soon! For a link to a virtual copy of our issue, click here.

Love,

Roman and Annemarie