Hilltop Horror: The Cultural Impact of American Horror

Published October 26, 2023

In Hilltop Horror, Lucy Collins (CAS ‘26) and Elspeth Campbell (CAS ‘26) dive into the history, social context, and cultural impact of genre films from Alfred Hitchcock to Jordan Peele. Tune in biweekly for analyses of your favorite horror movies and recommendations from people who distract themselves from the terror of life at Georgetown by watching literal horror.

Topics include neo-noir, slashers, censorship, supernatural horror, found footage, torture porn, and thrillers. You’ve been warned.

