Podcasts

Post Pitch: An Ode to Short Stories

By and

February 3, 2024

Design by Jillian Seitz

Romy Abu-Fadel
Romy Abu-Fadel is a sophomore in the School of Foreign Service. She is the Podcasts Executive Producer and a writer for several sections. She is passionate about fashion history, spring weather, and writing for the Voice which she found thanks to her dad (hi dad).

Eileen Miller
Eileen is a sophomore in the SFS studying Culture and Politics. She hails from a small island near Seattle and is a big fan of evergreen trees. When she isn’t writing coherent, fact-based Voice articles, she is writing nonsensical, absurd fiction.

More: , , ,

Read More

Podcasts

Horror Saxa: Episode 4, Unique Harris

By and

Podcasts

Who’s on First? Episode 1: Baseball

By and

Podcasts

Post Pitch: Language Lessons from my Grandmother

By and

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments