Podcasts
Post Pitch: An Ode to Short Stories
Welcome back to Post Pitch!
This week, podcasts producer Romy Abu-Fadel interviews our Voices writer, Eileen Miller, about her piece in this week’s issue of The Voice. Tune in to hear Romy and Eileen discuss the role and value of short stories in our world today.
Please enjoy!
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe:
Romy Abu-Fadel
Romy Abu-Fadel is a sophomore in the School of Foreign Service. She is the Podcasts Executive Producer and a writer for several sections. She is passionate about fashion history, spring weather, and writing for the Voice which she found thanks to her dad (hi dad).
Eileen Miller
Eileen is a sophomore in the SFS studying Culture and Politics. She hails from a small island near Seattle and is a big fan of evergreen trees. When she isn’t writing coherent, fact-based Voice articles, she is writing nonsensical, absurd fiction.
More:
podcast, Post Pitch, short stories, Writing
Read More