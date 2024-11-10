On Nov. 17, Nina West and her fellow star-studded cast of drag queens will bring queer joy and holiday spirit to the Warner Theatre for the 10th Anniversary Tour of A Drag Queen Christmas.

Featuring a number of phenomenal queens widely known for their appearances on the Emmy award winning RuPaul’s Drag Race franchise, A Drag Queen Christmas combines the magic and whimsy of the holidays with the flair and artistry that drag offers. From outrageous camp comedy to fabulous queer pageantry to jaw-dropping dance and performance, the featured queens on the D.C. leg of the tour will bring a cornucopia of talents to the stage. And in the role of host for the evening is West, a “campy, colorful, larger-than-life drag character” who has spent her more than 20-year-long career advocating for the larger LGBTQIA+ community.

For West, A Drag Queen Christmas is not just a holiday-themed drag show, but a vital opportunity for joy and queer community-building. “I think, specifically talking about the holidays, they can be a really challenging and lonesome time, especially for LGBTQ people,” West said in an interview with the Voice. “So I think A Drag Queen Christmas is allowing queer people to come out and have their own tradition [with] their friends and their families.”

So, in just a week’s time, gather your (chosen) family and friends and start a new holiday tradition with Nina West and the exquisite cast of A Drag Queen Christmas. Further details for the show and tickets can be found here.