11/14/2018

The Weekly List: Queen’s Greatest Hits

In honor of the recent release of the biographical film Bohemian Rhapsody, some halftime staffers have decided to take a look back at Queen’s iconic discography.

Nicole: “Another One Bites The Dust”

“How long can you stand the heat?” “Another One Bites The Dust” is the perfect theme song for the MSB. With its instantly recognisable funky bass riff, this is the perfect tune to listen to as you walk to your consultancy internship interview, or if you need some high energy for your next 10-page paper.

Nicole: “Somebody to Love”

Does anybody remember the movie Happy Feet, about the dancing penguins? Remember when Brittany Murphy sung that song on the top of the iceberg, backed with a full chorus? This was that song. Boasting delicious harmonisations and an undeniably catchy melody, “Somebody to Love” is the perfect opener to a shower sing-a-long, or a private concert in your bedroom. Don’t forget to air-guitar to that sizzling solo in the middle. I wouldn’t advise listening to it if you’re single on Valentine’s Day.

Nicole: “Bohemian Rhapsody”

“Bohemian Rhapsody” is a sacred hymn. It is not simply one of Queen’s greatest hits, but a hit for all generations. Your Dad jams to it in the car, your friends sing it at the top of their lungs at a Vil A party, you hum along to it in the gym. “Bohemian Rhapsody” is an achievement: it is Queen’s magnum opus. It is not just a pop hit, or a rock song, or a ballad, or an opera. “Bohemian Rhapsody” defies all genres and will continue to live on at all shitty college parties for the foreseeable future.

Kayla: “Fat Bottomed Girls”

The first thirty seconds of this song alone are absolutely iconic. An emphatic harmony sings the opening interrogative “ARRRREEE YOU GONNA TAKE ME HOME TONIGHT?” before an opening solo guitar riff takes over. When a steady bass drum joins in, you can’t help but imagine a heavy studded black boot stomping along to the beat as their owner scream sings along “FAT BOTTOMED GIRLS YOU MAKE THE ROCKIN’ WORLD GO ‘ROUND” Or is that just me? Either way, it’s absolutely genius. Also if you can resist head banging along when Freddie Mercury belts out “GET YOUR BIKES AND RIDE” before the riff drops one more time at the end of the song, you have more self control than I.

Brynn: “Don’t Stop Me Now”

This song is energetic; it’s alive in the best way. The fast paced rhythm and vivacious lyrics work beautifully with the melodically nostalgic piano notes and the heart-stealing guitar solo. The emotional ambivalence of the song makes it incredible. Queen says “I’m having a good time;” but the music says, “I’m really trying to have a good time.”

Brynn: “Crazy Little Thing Called Love”

People forget that Queen produced this song. It’s definitely a step down from their more electrically upbeat work, taking on a more Beatle-esque acoustic vibe. However, no Queen playlist would be complete without a full range of their musical many faces. This laid back track is catchy, beachy, and a total toe-tapping tune.

Brynn: “Killer Queen”

I dare you to try not to move your body when Freddie Mercury coos, “Killer queen,” hard emphasis on the “ee.” This song is a musical masterpiece, with distincts sounds and different instruments fading in and out at any given moment. It’s funky, but it still heeds its classic rock roots, especially in the catchy electric guitar solo after the breakdown of the chorus. It is truly a killer beat.

Katie: “Under Pressure” ft. David Bowie

I’ve said it before, but I will continue to say this until the day I die: this song is absolutely the best collaboration that has ever been done. Did you know that this song was written and recorded in 24 tumultuous hours and almost didn’t happen because members of Queen and David Bowie had so much trouble agreeing on the final mix? Of course you didn’t, because this track slaps so hard that no one could ever predict that it was born out of anything but sunshine and rainbows. Bowie is beautiful, Queen is beautiful, and the fact that we will never get another collaboration with them is one of the many tragedies of our modern age. There is never a time in which “Under Pressure” is not the right song to play, and I won’t take any more questions on this.

