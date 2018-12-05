Trailer Takes: Artemis Fowl, Happy Death Day 2U, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 2

By:

12/05/2018

Artemis Fowl—https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oP-fRX_gB6o

Dajour: The name Artemis Fowl sounds recognizable; that is the most I can offer about this trailer. Judging from the comments on the trailer, this film is based off a book that I never read. One comment astutely reads “Please don’t Percy Jackson this book,” and it reminded me of how terrible the Percy Jackson films. Look, I’m grasping at straws here, nothing stood out to me, nothing was memorable. I am uninterested. Even the narration didn’t produce a good laugh out of me like it probably should have. There were shots that looked like if Men in Black (1997) was made by Disney. I don’t know, I hope the people who love the book get a solid movie out of this, but I won’t be rushing to see it.

Inès: I never read the Artemis Fowl books when I was younger, but I know the name. I like that this trailer doesn’t give away too much of the plot, we mainly know that it has a dystopian type of plot substructure. The sweeping music and the attention to detail in the visuals tells me that Disney seems to have tried really hard to make Artemis Fowl ’s world come to life. I’m really hoping that happens because this seems like it could be a good movie—I just think the audience is younger than I am. I’d watch this movie if I was taking my eleven-year-old brother, or watch it at home with him, but I probably wouldn’t watch it by myself or with friends. I will say that I appreciate that the hero seems to be a child actor in a non-cheesy way. I feel like we don’t see enough good child-actors, the Josh Hutchersons and Natalie Portmans of the world. But the trailer could be misleading as to the quality of the film so we’ll have to wait and see

Rachel: Lots to take in here. I was honestly distracted by the voice over that sounded like a combo between ET and Yoda (Frank Oz). It has Hunger Games (2012) District 12 meets the apocalypse meets Men In Black (1997) meets Harry Potter (1997) vibes?¿ Disney really seems to be finding its niche with dystopian movies like this, especially after its big campaign for A Wrinkle In Time (2018). This is not my kind of film, but the CGI looks cool, so that’s something. I am not rushing to see this movie. I expect it is best suited for middle schoolers or people who read the book when they were younger l and now want to see it come to life.

Happy Death Day 2U— https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=THq6KlWgiqw

Dajour: Okay the first film JUST CAME OUT. Did that film not just come out? Why does the one kid in the trailer look like Rami Malek? Is that Rami Malek? Oh my God that’s Josh (Israel Broussard) from To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before (2018). I spent the entirety of that movie asking if he was related to Rami Malek. He seriously looks just like him. That was super distracting. Anyway, I didn’t see the first Happy Death Day (2017), but it gave me Scream (1996), Cabin in the Woods (2012) meta-horror vibes which I was really into. It honestly looks like a really funny, self-aware, good time film. Will it be as fantastic as Scream or Cabin in the Woods? I don’t know. Will I eventually see these movies one day? Yeah, for sure. As a horror fan, I feel like this has a pretty original take on a not-so-original concept and I’m so down for that. While this trailer told the entire plot of the first film though, I still want to see it, so that’s a good sign.

Inès: I’m surprised at how quick they made a sequel to this movie because I feel like Death Day (2017) just recently came out at Halloween. The reviews for that film were basically good, saying it added humor and a twist of romance to the horror genre in this easy, non-groundbreaking, fun flick. I don’t hate this. I won’t see it, just because I’ve never seen a horror film and this movie likely won’t be my first. Otherwise, I probably would for a fun night out with friends. It’s not going to be a legendary, truly horrifying and cathartic experience, it won’t get critical acclaim, but they seem to be making a strong move to inject humor which is appealing to me. I like that they seem to have found a way to keep the premise of the first movie without torching the movie, making the main character go through the same thing in order to save her friends and preserve the happy ending she got in the first film. However, my guess is that at the end of the day, this movie will be on par with the first and you should go see it only if you liked that one.

Rachel: This is Groundhog Day (1993) with a horror story twist. I think that the plot line is a little over done, but this has the potential to be entertaining. After watching the trailer, I can’t decide if this movie is going to be super predictable or have an insane storyline I can’t follow. I expect this movie will be filled with forced humor and a modern soundtrack, which honestly I can get behind in a horror movie— we need something to break the tension. I didn’t see the first one, but it looks like a unique spin for a sequel. I would see this with my friends, not expecting an amazing film, but one that will keep me entertained nonetheless.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 2— https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SM64ZaS40Xs

Dajour: First things first, I LOVE the choice of music in this trailer. Totally fits the vibe of the show. I watched the first two episodes of the show’s first season, and really really loved it, but forced myself to stop so I could focus on schoolwork. Boo. However, I’m excited to catch up once finals are over and even more thrilled that I won’t have to wait long to see a new season. It looks like there’s a possible time jump here which is interesting. Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) herself looks like she’s fully embracing all her witch glory, which from where I left off in the show she was still a bit unsure about. I’m looking forward to seeing how Sabrina reached this point. Overall, this trailer didn’t have to do much because I feel like I was already going to watch the new season. It was short and captured the vibe of the show. See you in April, Netflix. Coincidentally, right near the end of next semester. So maybe more like see you in May, Netflix. If I have some self-discipline.

Inès: I only watched a few episodes of the show’s first season, and I thought, you know, sure, why not, of the premise. It seems to me that a lot of time is skipped from one season to another, given that there are only around a dozen episodes in the first season and from what I remember the first two episodes focus on the one week. But, what do I know? I think this show has reached a certain level of popularity, and that Netflix wants to have their shows be the center of conversation as often as possible (thus the endless reboots). If people like to see this show I’m all for it, but it’s not really for me. I find the satanist vibe to be a bit gimmicky while the acting seems fairly weak to me. This trailer promises drama, magical and dark (and perhaps excessive) visuals, and sex-appeal (cringe, I know). I think the whole show is attention-seeking in an annoying way that isn’t made up for with the quality of the plot or visuals. Still, I have plenty of guilty pleasure shows, and I think this could be it for some people.

Rachel: I guess we are really remaking everything these days? I just don’t know how I feel about a satanic angle on Sabrina the Teenage Witch (1996-2003). This show wants to be Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1996-2003), but called itself The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (2018) instead. Also, Netflix could not be more obvious in their attempt to push a female empowerment show here. Overall, this seems like something I would watch if I still was in my Pretty Little Liars (2010) phase. Maybe it’s something I’d binge over winter break, but not admit to anyone that I watched it.

