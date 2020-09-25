September Digital Issue

Hello readers!

This is undeniably a strange semester for everyone. We at the Voice have tried to keep our content coming all summer and during the school year, such as with our August digital issue. However, this month we are doing something a little different. Over the next two days, we will be publishing 10 stories that would normally be in our issue, but will not be putting them together in one pdf. A list of links will be included here as they are posted to the site.

On falling in love with a dead author by Rose Dallimore

Somber yet charming, Hollow Knight is my favorite game in years by John Woolley

Below, you will also see this issue’s cover, designed by our incredibly talented cover editor, Jacob, and Page 3, put together by our amazing design exec, Liv. We hope you enjoy!

As always, thanks you so much for reading the Voice,

Katie and Roman

Cover by Jacob Bilich