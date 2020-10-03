Busted Stuff: Episode 6 – The cinemaphile episode

John explains to Tommy why his favorite cookie is pizza. Contact the show at bustedstuffpod@gmail.com for any comments or questions.
Listen to Busted Stuff on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.
By John Woolley and Tommy Batterman
1:03 PM
John Woolley
is a junior in the college studying government and journalism, and is Leisure Executive. He is a writer, musician, and wants you to know that Luigi is the superior Mario brother.
