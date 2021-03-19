Digital Issue

March Digital Issue

By and

Published 6:00 AM

Hello loyal Voice readers,

We miss you! It has been way, way too long since last we met. However, the Voice stops for nothing! We have new content being published every day so make sure you check out the work our amazing writers, editors and designers have been doing. Listen to our new podcasts, follow our comprehensive sports coverage throughout the NCAA Tournament, and so much more! Most importantly, take a look at the Table of Contents for the March Digital Issue below, as well as the March cover from the indefatigable Jacob Bilich. There are some truly amazing pieces ranging from an interview with Beto O’Rourke to a look into DC health disparities to a deep dive into Scottish salt gritters.

Thanks for reading,

Roman and Annemarie

 

Roman Peregrino
is the Editor-in-chief of the Voice. He is from San Francisco and a lot less Italian than his name suggests.

Annemarie Cuccia
Annemarie is the Voice's managing editor and a junior in the SFS whose greatest pride is her pun headlines. She has been described as "well acquainted with vegetables."

