Post Pitch: Twisted Pine

By and

September 22, 2023

Design by Jillian Seitz

Welcome back to Post Pitch!

This week, Voice podcast producer Jillian Seitz and leisure writer Cole Kindiger discuss his experience at the recent D.C. Twisted Pine concert, which he writes about in his article for this week’s issue of the Voice.

In this podcast, Cole speaks about some of the moments from his interview with the band that didn’t make it into the final article. He also recounts the experience of being enveloped into a community through Twisted Pine’s music and performance.

Jillian Seitz
Podcast Executive Producer. From Los Angeles. Linguistics major in the College.

Cole Kindiger
Cole is a junior studying Journalism and American Studies. He enjoys rock climbing, people-watching, and reading impressive books in public places. When Cole isn't writing for the Voice, you can find him on Healy Lawn or sprawled across any couch on campus.

