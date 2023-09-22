Post Pitch: Twisted Pine

Welcome back to Post Pitch!

This week, Voice podcast producer Jillian Seitz and leisure writer Cole Kindiger discuss his experience at the recent D.C. Twisted Pine concert, which he writes about in his article for this week’s issue of the Voice.

In this podcast, Cole speaks about some of the moments from his interview with the band that didn’t make it into the final article. He also recounts the experience of being enveloped into a community through Twisted Pine’s music and performance.