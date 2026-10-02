Georgetown’s Title IX procedures, explained

Content warning: this article discusses sexual assault and rape.

In an email today to the Georgetown University community, President Eduardo M. Peñalver wrote about Georgetown’s “commitment to preventing and addressing sexual assault and misconduct and to ensuring that members of our community know where to turn for support.”

“The effort to eradicate sexual misconduct from our campuses requires our most serious and ongoing attention,” Peñalver wrote. “At the heart of these efforts is a tenet of our Jesuit, Catholic mission: our responsibility to recognize and uphold the dignity of every person. Each of us has a role to play in fostering a community of care and respect.”

In his email Peñalver encouraged members to report cases of sexual misconduct, in the event that they are aware of such an incident.

The email comes after a former Cornell University student recently filed a lawsuit against the university alleging that she was “gang raped after being coerced into consuming drugs by several men at the Chi Phi fraternity house at Cornell in 2024.”

Globally, the lawsuit has sparked conversations surrounding sexual assault reporting, accountability for perpetrators, and collegiate Title IX procedures. The suit has also ignited criticism of Cornell for the ways they handled the investigation process and the initial disciplinary actions given to the alleged rapists.

Data shows that one in eight students experience sexual violence during college—approximately one in four undergraduate women and one in fourteen men. Despite the pervasive nature of campus sexual violence and harassment, only one in three student survivors receive help from a campus program or resource after experiencing rape, and the latest data from the U.S. Department of Justice shows that around 80% of survivors do not report their sexual assault to the police. Students of color are also significantly more likely to experience sexual violence, and more likely to not report.

In Georgetown’s annual 2024 Title IX report, there were 120 cases of sexual misconduct reported from 2024-2025, 209 from 2023-2024, and 196 from 2022-2023. Only three of the 120 survivors who reported sexual misconduct cases from 2024-2025 filed formal complaints and decided to go through the formal University adjudication processes. Only eight cases were filed as formal complaints from 2022-2023 and only two cases were filed as formal complaints from 2023-2024. Out of the 13 total cases that were filed as formal complainants, six were resolved through alternative resolution and seven went through administrative action. Of the seven that went through administrative action, only three individuals were found guilty of violating Georgetown’s sexual misconduct policies. Of these three violations, two individuals were suspended for three semesters and one case was dismissed.

As the world grapples with understanding the intricacies and possible injustices of the reporting process, The Voice has put together a breakdown of what happens when an incident of sexual assault occurs, as outlined by Georgetown’s Title IX policies, which are avaible online.

What is Title IX?

Title IX is a 1972 federal law thatprohibits sex-based discrimination by federally funded educational institutions, including sexual harassment and violence. Title IX applies to all members of the Georgetown community, and the university presently follows the same Title IX procedures that have been in place since August 14, 2020, set by an executive order under the Biden Administration that increased the scope of non-discrimination protections, including expanding Title IX protections to LGBTQ students and increased universities obligations to address reports of sexual misconduct.

The Trump Administration recently rescinded these protections, and although the changes do not currently affect Georgetown, there is a possibility for further developments to change the university’s existing Title IX policies.

These procedures do not just apply to students, but to faculty, staff and anyone who experiences sexual misconduct while in Georgetown sponsored spaces.

Georgetown’s policy on sexual misconduct

Under Title IX, educational programs are only required to investigate cases that occur within spaces where the respective program has “substantial control.” Georgetown addresses conduct that involves members of the Georgetown community both on- and off-campus, according to a university spokesperson.

As a legal term, “sexual misconduct” encompasses sexual harassment, sexual assault, dating violence, domestic violence, stalking and “other sex offensive”, including “fondling with the intent to humiliate, harass, or degrade” for the purposes of sexual gratification.

Sexual Harassment, another legal term, is defined as “any unwelcome conduct of a sexual nature, including sexual advances, request of sexual favors or other verbal or physical conduct of a sexual or gender-based nature.”

“Title IX Sexual Harassment” is a subset of sexual misconduct which encompasses sexual assault, dating violence, and stalking that occur in the United States and in locations or events in which Georgetown “exercises substantial control.”

Title IX Sexual Harassment also encompasses forms of sexual harrassment that occur in the United States and within Georgetown-operated spaces, including if a university employee requires someone to participate in unwelcome sexual conduct in order to receive university aid, benefits, or services, and if the unwelcome conduct is serious enough to block equal access to the education program or activity.

Meeting Title IX definitions

In the event where a case does meet the definition of “Title IX Sexual Harassment,” that case will go through the Title IX Sexual Harassment Grievance Processes.

In the event where a case alleging sexual misconduct does not meet the definition of “Title IX Sexual Harassment”, that case will go through the Exisiting Sexual Misconduct Grievance Processes

Filing a report

Outside of speaking to a mandated reporter, if you would like to file a report detailing an incident of sexual misconduct, you can do so through the Tile IX online reporting system or by emailing the Office of Title IX Compliance at [email protected].

Once a report has been filled, a Title IX coordinator will reach out to the survivor via email to offer support and resources. There is no requirement to respond.

Filing a report means that the university is made aware of an incident of sexual misconduct and provides guidance to a complainant on ways they can choose to proceed. In order to initiate an official investigation into the incident, a formal complaint must be filed.

Filing a formal complaint

Filing a formal complaint is completely optional and not a part of the mandated reporting process. Individuals can choose to file a formal complaint with either the Title IX Office or GUPD, or both. This complaint is separate from proceeding with criminal charges.

When filing a formal complaint, individuals need to provide a written statement that describes the behaviors from another individual that they believe violated the university’s policies, according to a university spokesperson.

Filing a report or formal complaint is not the same as filing a formal police report. The university’s adjudication process is separate and will not be affected by legal proceedings that may also be pursued by the complainant.

No Contact Orders

Before notifying a respondent—the individual alleged to have engaged in the violation—that formal complaint has been issued, the Title IX office will issue a mutual no contact order.

Mutual no contact orders are a university directive that prohibit the parties involved from online and in-person communication with each other, whether directly or via a third party. This order does not prevent the parties from being in the same space, but it does suggest that they maintain 10 feet of distance, according to a university spokesperson.

A no contact order does not require a formal complaint to be issued. This order is not considered a sanction or disciplinary action but rather a safety precaution, according to a university spokesperson.

In the event that a no contact order is violated, it will be reported to the Office of Student Conduct, who have discretion over how to proceed.

Mediation

Once filed, a Title IX coordinator will issue a notice to both the “complainant”, the individual who submitted the formal complaint, and respondent, the individual who is alleged to have engaged in the violation, according to a university spokesperson.

The respondent is then made aware that a complaint has been filed, and is told the identifying information of the complainant. The respondent is then offered the opportunity to meet with a Title IX representative and discuss the investigation process. Once the Title IX office has met with the respondent, they then provide them with the complaint that was filed. All documents shared to the respondent are watermarked by the university.

Both parties are allowed to have an advisor who can be included in any meetings or virtual correspondence throughout the duration of formal proceedings. An advisor can range from a licensed attorney to a family member, according to a university spokesperson. However, an advisor cannot act as a witness in the case.

Once they are made aware of the formal complaint, the respondent is then given seven days to file a response. A copy of the response will be shared with the complainant.

Alternative methods of resolution

At any time before or during the formal adjudication process, both parties or the Title IX Coordinator may suggest resolving the complaint via an alternative method such as mediation or restorative justice.

Both parties must submit a written agreement to an alternative resolution, and the resolution must be completed within 45 days of the mutual agreement.

The Investigation Process

If the respondent does not comply with the response deadline or denies the allegations, a formal investigation will occur.

Once an investigator is assigned to the case, they are responsible for reaching out to both parties to obtain their perspectives on the alleged violations, give a chance for the submission of witnesses, and provide guidelines for submitting any evidence. Evidence can range from social media posts and voice notes to items of clothing and medical records such as a Sexual Assault Evidence Kit, more commonly known as rape kits.

While the Georgetown University MedStar Hospital does not provide rape kits, a Physicial Evidence Recovery Kit can be obtained through the Washington Hospital Center, located around around 4 miles away from the Hilltop campus. Survivors can receive a free Uber ride directly to the hospital by calling or texting the DC Victim Hotline at 1-844-443-5732.

During this period of evidence collection, the investigator will also conduct interviews with the witnesses.

Throughout the investigation, all parties should be updated periodically by the investigator. The investigation can take anywhere from 40-50 business days, according to a university spokesperson.

Once they have interviewed all members of the case and viewed the relevant evidence, an investigation report will be filed. Both the complainant and respondent are given the opportunity to view the investigative report and submit a written response, available to be viewed by either party.

All of this information is then compiled into a case file and sent to a decision maker, a neutral-independent party trained in Title IX procedures who resides outside of the respective investigation process, for further action.

If the respondent does confirm the validity of the allegations, no formal investigation will occur, and the case will proceed directly to administrative action.

If the formal complaint includes a Georgetown faculty or staff member, the case will not go through a hearing process after the investigation, and any violations of the sexual misconduct policy will be decided upon by the investigator instead of a decision maker, including sanctions.

Hearing process & administrative action

After an investigative report is filed and a decision maker is assigned to the case, a live hearing will be conducted via Zoom and will be open to all members cited in the investigation report, including advisors. The hearing will occur within 20 business days of the report being filed and is typically completed in one day.

During the hearing, the decision maker reserves the right to question both parties and their respective witnesses. In a hearing for a case that meets the threshold for “Title IX Sexual Harassment,” advisors are able to ask questions of the opposite party and respective witnesses.. The decision maker is able to decide whether or not the questions asked are relevant to the hearing.

Upon completion of the hearing, all participating members are dismissed and the decision maker is given a deliberation period of one business day to decide whether or not the respondent is found responsible for “policy violation.”

Within 10 business days of the decided outcome, both parties will receive a written explanation from the decision maker regarding their verdict.

If a respondent validates the allegations during their initial response to the complaint, a decision maker will review all necessary components and determine whether or not university policies were violated. In the event of finding violation, the decision marker will also have discretion over the sanctions placed on the respondent.

Appeal process

Within seven calendar days of receiving the decision maker’s letter of explanation, either party has the right to submit an appeal request. The appeal request is made aware to the opposite party with an opportunity to respond.

The appeal process is conducted by a Sexual Misconduct Appeals Panel, established by the Office of Student Conduct, who are only able to use the available information to decide what, if any, changes need to be made to the previously decided outcome, including revisiting the investigation or hearing processes or altering sanctions placed.

Members of this panel do not include individuals who have been previously involved in the case. Appeal cases will be resolved within 30 business days of the appeal being filed.

Sanctions

If a respondent is found to have violated the Universities policies, there is no minimum requirement of sanctions that can be placed upon them.

Sanctions are likely to include a disciplinary suspension or dismissal, according to a university spokesperson. See page 23 of Georgetown’s Policy on Sexual Misconduct for further information on Sanctions.

Spectrum of confidentiality

If you are looking to speak to someone on-campus about an incident of sexual misconduct, there are three categories in which university personnel and offices fall under: confidential, semi-confidential and non-confidential. Despite which resource one decides to confide in, you are permitted to submit both a report and formal complaint to the Title IX Office.

Confidential Resources

The following resources are considered confidential resources :

Health Education Services

Counseling and Psychiatric Services (CAPS)

Student Health Center

Ombuds

Campus Ministry (ordained clergy acting in pastoral roles)

Confidential resource advisors

Information about your incident will not be shared with anyone nor will you be contacted by a Title IX coordinator.

Semi-Confidential Resources

The following resources are considered semi-confidential :

Women’s Center

LGBTQ Center

Campus Ministry Staff and Non-ordained Chaplains

Disability Cultural Initiative

Select staff within the Center for Multicultural Equity & Access (CMEA) and Georgetown Scholars Program (GSP) Includes program coordinators, Director of Community Scholars Program, Assistant Director of Academic Success at CMEA, GSP Student Advisors



Non-identifying details will be shared with a Title IX coordinator, but you will not be contacted directly. These resources are also able to help individuals proceed with filing a report of formal complaint with the Title IX office, if they so chose.

Non-Confidential

The following resources are considered non-confidential resources :

Title IX Coordinator

Student Conduct

Georgetown University Police Department (GUPD)

Faculty

Staff (All other centers and program staff outside of those featured in the semi-confidential staff resources)

Resident Assistants

If made aware of an incident which violates Georgetown’s Sexual Misconduct Policy, individuals apart of these groups are required to file a report. Details shared in this conversation regarding the incident will be shared with a Title IX coordinator immediately. You will be contacted by a Title IX coordinator via email, with resources on different ways to proceed with your case, but you do not need to respond.

Title IX Coordinators

The Title IX law requires that federally funded education programs have Title XI coordinators, individuals who ensure compliance with Title IX, encourage students to report instances of sex based discrimination and coordinate appropriate training sessions.

Georgetown’s Title IX office consists of three coordinators :

Samantha Berner

Title IX Coordinator

M-36 Darnall Hall

Phone: (202) 687-4798

Email: [email protected]

Sydney Adams

Deputy Title IX Coordinator for Graduate and Undergraduate Students

M-36 Darnall Hall

Phone: (202) 687-4798

Email: [email protected]

LaDreena Walton

Deputy Title IX Coordinator for Faculty and Staff

M-36 Darnall Hall

Phone: (202) 687-4798

Email: [email protected]