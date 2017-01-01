On Dec. 7, a new student group called Georgetown Students for a Radically Ethical Endowment (GU F.R.E.E.) held a rally in Red Square and presented demands to university President John DeGioia. Group members demanded full…More The Georgetown men’s basketball team (8-5, 0-1 Big East) will face the No. 17 Xavier Musketeers (11-2, 1-0 Big East) at the Verizon Center in the nation’s capital on Saturday. Tip-off is scheduled for 11:00…More Kid Cudi had hit rock bottom. Personally, the depression that he had expressed with his signature pain-filled lyricism had finally caught up with him. He had checked into rehab, dealing with “depression and suicidal urges.”…More We sat in silence with our eyes closed for half an hour, contemplating the people who motivate and inspire us. Those in attendance could share their thoughts periodically, but there was no pressure to speak.…More On this episode of Untitled Leisure Project, Voice staffers look back on the 2016’s best offerings in movies and music. Daniel Varghese sits down with Chris Dunn to discuss albums, while Danielle Hewitt talks movies…More
