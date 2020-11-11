Podcasts

Food for Thought: Class, chickens, and authenticity

By , and

Published November 11, 2020

John Woolley
is a junior in the college studying government and journalism, and is Leisure Executive. He is a writer, musician, and wants you to know that Luigi is the superior Mario brother.

Kayla Nikc
is a senior in the college studying Biology of Global Health with a minor in linguistics. She likes plants, puns and plenty of naps.

Charles Perry

More: , , ,

Read More

Halftime Leisure

The Weekly List: Songs to Listen to While You Stare Into the Void

By

News

Cream Cheese of the Crop: Call Your Mother Georgetown opens

By

Taste Test

Taste Test: Trader Joe’s

By , , and

Comments 0

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *