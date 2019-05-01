The Voice’s Bunn Award Winners 2018-2019

By:

05/01/2019

Each spring, Georgetown’s media organizations are invited to enter submissions for the Edward B. Bunn Awards for Journalistic Excellence, sponsored by the Center for Student Engagement. A panel of judges selects 18 winners across six categories: features, news, commentary, review, sports, and photo. This year, the Voice received 9 Bunn Awards, and at least one in every category. Below are this year’s winners:

Features:

The GOOD Guys: Former Georgetown Football Players Take On Poverty In D.C. by Beth Cunniff

News:

272 Reconciliation Contribution Referendum Passes GUSA Senate by Annemarie Cuccia

Cardinals Sin: Georgetown Appeases, Frustrates Students Seeking Revocation Of Honorary Degrees by Margaret Gach

Commentary:

The Friendship Vow: In Sickness And In Health? by C.M.

Review:

Hanging By A Finger: Free Solo Boldly Tackles Fate, Death, And Fear by Devon O’Dwyer

Rodarte: A Walk Through The Mulleavys’ Garden by Max Fredell

Sports:

In His Comfort Zone: Omer Yurtseven Comes To Georgetown For Basketball, Community, And Religious Inclusivity by Nick Gavio

Red, White, And Hoya Blue: Hoyas Make Their Mark In U.S. Youth National Team Camps by Jorge DeNeve

Photo:

“Surreality” by Isabel Lord (pictured above)

Outstanding Student Leader of a Media Group – Margaret Gach, Editor-in-chief Spring ’19

Below you will find the rest of our submissions to the Bunn committee. These represent some of the best pieces we published in the past year, and we are very proud of all of the hard work that went into them.

Features:

Here Comes the Sun? Local environmentalists oppose university solar project by Noah Telerski

As HIV rates fall, inequalities persist by Santul Nerkar

Easy Decision: Hoya Saxa Weekend Welcomes Students of Color by Dajour Evans

Right on Cue: Black Theater Ensemble Reflects on 40 Years by Katherine Randolph

News:

Proposed GU Solar Project Faces Opposition at Public Hearing by Noah Telerski

Community Scholars Program celebrates 50 years on the Hilltop by Rachel Cohen

Students raise concerns about Title IX Office vacancy by Inès de Miranda

Commentary:

#MuteRKelly Black Girls Need Support, Too by Dajour Evans

Native Americans and National Parks: A Case of American Amnesia by Renny Simone

Stop Telling Me About Einstein by Katherine Randolph

Carrying On: Learning to Speak My Family’s Language by Hannah Song

Review:

If Beale Street Could Talk is a Celebration of Black Love by Kayla Hewitt

The Favourite is a Carnal, Comical Survival of the Fittest by Amy Guay

Drawing Dissent: Defining the Art of Change in the Age of Trump by John Woolley

Sports:

Wired for Success: Brian Wiese lifts men’s soccer into national prominence by Tyler Pearre

The Kids are Alright: With Three Big East All-Freshman Selections, Men’s Basketball is on the Rise by Aaron Wolf

On Point: Mikayla Venson Takes Over the Offense in Her Final Season by Tristan Lee

Photo:

Rising Up Against Coppin State by Alex Lewontin

Vindication: Men’s Basketball Bests Villanova for First Time in Four Years by John Picker

I fall in love every night and out every morning by Geritza Carrasco

D.C. Divas On Their Own Turf by Hannah Song